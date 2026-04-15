Ademola Lookman Fires Atlético into Champions League S’finals

*Dembele’s magic stuns Liverpool as PSG hit Last Four

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ademola Lookman scored a vital goal in the thrilling second leg of the quarterfinal fixture of the UEFA Champions League last night as Atlético Madrid defeated Barcelona aggregate 3-2 to qualify for the semifinal.

After Hansi Flick’s men cancelled out Atlético’s two goals advantage from the first leg in the first 24 minutes of the explosive fixture through Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres that silenced rancorous home crowd inside Atlético’s Metropolitano ground, Lookman dug deep into his bag of tricks to score the vital goal.

Marcos Llorente broke down Barcelona’s right flank and found Ademola Lookman in the box unmarked only for the former Atalanta man to tap in to

restore Atlético’s aggregate lead.

With Barca trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Lamine Yamal halved the aggregate deficit with just five minutes on the clock when he slid the ball under Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso following a loose touch from former Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Nineteen minutes later the tie was level – Ferran Torres latched onto a Dani Olmo pass and drilled a fine left-footed strike into the top corner.

But Diego Simeone’s men didn’t give up. Barca should have gone 3-0 up on the night just five minutes earlier, but Musso spread himself to block a diving header from an unmarked Fermin Lopez. Lookman’s goal of the night proved the difference as Barcelona now have only the LaLiga title to contest in the remaining part of the season.

Elsewhere, Ousmane Dembele scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Liverpool 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League, where either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid await Luis Enrique’s side.

PSG came into the second leg with a two-goal advantage but were made to work at a raucous Anfield until Dembele scored in the 72nd minute with a wonderful left-footed finish. In added time, the Ballon d’Or winner added a second.

RESULTS

Atlético 1-2 Barcelona

( 3-2 Aggregate)

Liverpool 0-2 PSG

(0-4 Aggregate)

TODAY

Arsenal v Sporting

B’Munich v R’Madrid