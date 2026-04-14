UNIABUJA: 77 Bag First Class, as 12,624 Students Graduate in Combined 29th, 30th Convocation

• To give honorary degrees to three Nigerians

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University, is set to graduate a total of 12,624 students, including 77 First Class graduates, at its 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremonies. Vice Chancellor, Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, disclosed this on Monday during a pre-convocation news conference held at the institution’s main campus in Abuja.

According to Fawehinmi, the combined ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions, marking his first convocation since assuming office.

A breakdown of the graduating students shows that for the 2022/2023 academic session, 7,158 students will graduate, including 48 First Class, 2,048 Second Class Upper, 4,418 Second Class Lower, and 644 Third Class degrees.

For the 2023/2024 session, 5,466 students will graduate, comprising 29 First Class, 1,395 Second Class Upper, 3,091 Second Class Lower, and 951 Third Class.

Fawehinmi said the university was proud of the graduating students, stating that they have been trained in both character and learning.

He added that the overall best graduating students from both sets will be offered automatic employment by the university to further their careers.

Activities for the eight-day convocation include a Faculty Innovation Showcase and a drug awareness lecture, titled, “High Today, Low Tomorrow: The Real Cost of Drug Abuse on Campus,” on Tuesday, to be delivered by Director-General of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohammed Buba Marwa.

The vice chancellor stated that on Wednesday, the activities will feature a tree-planting exercise led by outstanding students, alongside a climate change lecture by Omotenioye Majekodunmi of National Council on Climate Change, and a convocation play by the Department of Theatre Arts.

The convocation lecture, scheduled for Thursday, will be delivered by Olugbenga Agboola, Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, on the topic, “Graduating into an AI-Powered Fintech World: Opportunities, Challenges and Responsibilities.”

Fawehinmi disclosed that the main convocation ceremonies will be held on Friday, April 17, for the award of first degrees, while higher degrees and honorary doctorates will be conferred on Saturday, April 18, at the Convocation Square.

The university will also honour distinguished Nigerians with honorary doctorate degrees, including Yusuff Olaolu Ali, Paul Odili, and Emmanuel Ayuba Iza, for their contributions to national development and humanity.

Speaking on the state of the institution, the vice chancellor said the university had overcome recent leadership challenges and was now enjoying stability, following the intervention of Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad, and the Governing Council led by Olanrewaju Tejuoso.

He added that the university had made progress in staff welfare, including the promotion of over 100 academic staff to professorial ranks, while maintaining industrial harmony with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Fawehinmi, however, identified infrastructure deficits, funding constraints, and land encroachment as major challenges facing the institution, stressing the need for expansion to meet the growing student population and demand.

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism that with strategic planning and sustained support from the government and stakeholders, the university will achieve its vision of becoming a world-class institution.