Olowolafe Tasks EKSU Graduates on Hard Work

Oluwaseyi Adedotun

The Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, has urged graduating students of the university to embrace hard work, humility and honesty as guiding principles for life.

He gave the charge in Ado Ekiti, during the 30th convocation ceremony of the institution, as he unveiled an ambitious digital transformation initiative aimed at repositioning the institution for global competitiveness.

Speaking at the event, Olowolafe described education as a starting point rather than an end, cautioning graduates against treating their certificates as mere decorations.

“Your certificate will open doors, but your values will determine what you do once you are inside,” he told the Class of 2026, emphasising what he termed the ‘3Hs’, hard work, humility and honesty, as the foundation for lasting success.

The ceremony was attended by Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, alongside lawmakers, traditional rulers, diplomats, and members of the academic community.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Olowolafe recounted his decision to leave medical practice after training at the University of Ilorin in pursuit of broader societal impact through infrastructure development.

According to him, that decision led to the establishment of Deux Project Limited and subsequent roles in major national projects, including his chairmanship of the Lekki Concession Company.

A major highlight of the convocation was the announcement of ‘Project Digi-Teach EKSU’, a flagship initiative designed to achieve 100 per cent digital proficiency among the university’s over 650 lecturers.

Olowolafe said the programme would equip academic staff with modern digital tools and competencies while strengthening campus-wide internet connectivity. “You cannot teach what you do not know. A university preparing students for the digital economy must itself be fluent in that economy,” he stated.

He added that the initiative would ensure no faculty member is left behind in the transition to technology-driven learning.

The chancellor also disclosed that his foundation has instituted a permanent endowment to sponsor EKSU lecturers to international conferences across Europe and North America.

He revealed that 37 lecturers have benefited from the programme since 2024, describing it as a structural investment in the continuous development of educators.

“The backbone of any great university is its faculty. A lecturer who ceases to grow can no longer truly teach,” he said.

Olowolafe outlined several interventions aimed at aligning academic training with industry needs, including the establishment of the EKSU financial trading room. He noted that what began as a trading room initiative has evolved into an accredited diploma programme open to students nationwide.

Other interventions include the creation of a Geoscience Earth Laboratory for practical learning and structured internship placements for engineering students, including participation in the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The chancellor further announced plans to introduce a dual-path certification system, offering graduates either a Career Readiness certificate or a Venture Founder certificate.

He also highlighted financial incentives for academic excellence, noting that first-class graduates received N500,000 each, alongside inclusion in a newly established First Class Graduate Club.

In addition, Olowolafe disclosed a partnership with global careers platform Springpod, which will grant EKSU students the access to virtual work experiences with multinational firms such as Amazon, Barclays, Deloitte and Rolls-Royce. He said EKSU is the first African university to be accredited on the platform.

Charging the graduates, Olowolafe urged them to confront real-world challenges with courage and adaptability.

“The world’s most pressing problems do not ask what grade you graduated with. They ask whether you are brave enough to step into unfamiliar territory,” he said.