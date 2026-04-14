Anioma C’ttee Leader Oganah: APC Should Beware of Fake Members, Anioma State Creation Win-win for All

Sunday Okobi





The campaign for the creation of Anioma State has gained renewed momentum in the National Assembly, with stakeholders in the region declaring that the agitation has entered its most advanced legislative stage.

This came as even political actors cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to beware of “fake members and supporters” allegedly attempting to derail the process.

The Media and Publicity Director of the Anioma State Creation Technical Committee, Chief Barr. Tonnie Oganah, in a statement made available yesterday said the proposal, strongly championed by Senator Ned Nwoko, is now closer to fruition than at any time in its long history, describing current developments as a major breakthrough.

Oganah, however, warned the political environment surrounding the push has become increasingly complex due to national alignments and rivalries linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, arguing that such dynamics should not be allowed to frustrate a “clear development win” for the people.

“The challenges he faces are largely because of his alignment with the President. He has inherited many of the President’s political enemies,” Oganah said, noting that Nigeria’s political space remains fluid, where “some politicians are APC in the morning and PDP at night.”

He maintained that despite these tensions, the Anioma Bill has recorded significant progress in both chambers of the National Assembly, with strong backing from Senate leadership led by Senator Godswill Akpabio and support in the House of Representatives.

According to him, the bill has scaled critical stages and is now awaiting third reading before harmonisation between both chambers, after which it will proceed to a referendum to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where residents will vote simply on whether they want Anioma State or not.

Oganah expressed confidence in the outcome, insisting that growing bipartisan alignment shows that the proposal has moved beyond partisan politics.

He also traced the agitation back over 70 years, crediting early pioneers while noting that its current momentum is largely driven by Senator Ned Nwoko.

He argued that Anioma already possesses sufficient infrastructure and economic capacity, citing Asaba’s airport, courts, schools, and administrative institutions, to function effectively as a state, while also contributing significantly to national revenues.

Beyond legislative progress, Oganah framed the demand as both economic and identity-based, insisting that Anioma people, though culturally Igbo, remain politically marginalised within Delta State, and that state creation would correct historical imbalances in Nigeria’s federal structure.

He further argued that the creation of Anioma State would expand opportunities for jobs, contracts, infrastructure development, and political inclusion, stressing that it is ultimately a “win-win for Nigeria.”

“We should all support Ned irrespective of our fondness, jealousy or hatred of him. APC should not make the grievous mistake of allowing Ned detractors to frustrate his re-election to the Senate as he is an ardent supporter of President Tinubu,” Oganah said, adding that resistance to the project often stems from political misunderstanding rather than merit.

He urged political stakeholders, including royal fathers, to prioritise generational interest over partisan considerations, noting that while over 70 traditional rulers support the initiative, a few remain opposed.

“The ultimate honour is to save your people. It is better to save your people and lose politically than to go against them and win,” he said.

Oganah added that if the proposal eventually scales through, a transitional administration would be established to oversee the new state before full democratic structures are put in place, expressing optimism that the Anioma aspiration may be realised within the current generation.