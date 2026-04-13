Yobe Tragedy: Lawan Demands Independent Probe As Civilian Death Toll Rises

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has called for an immediate and independent investigation into the Saturday, April 11 devastating military airstrike in Yobe State that reportedly killed over 100 civilians.

In a statement on Monday, Lawan expressed deep sorrow over the incident, which occurred in Jilli Futchimiram, a community in Geidam Local Government Area, where military jets targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents allegedly struck a busy local market.

Eyewitnesses said multiple aircraft were involved in the operation, with bombs hitting the marketplace at a time when traders and residents were carrying out their daily activities.

The resulting explosion reportedly caused massive casualties, with more than 100 people feared dead and dozens sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Medical personnel at the Geidam General Hospital confirmed that at least 35 critically injured victims had been admitted, warning that the death toll could rise further due to the severity of injuries sustained by many of the victims.

Reacting to the development, Lawan said although the military deserves commendation for its sustained efforts in combating insurgency, the scale of civilian casualties in this instance raises serious concerns that must not be ignored.

“While I fully appreciate the enormous sacrifices of our armed forces and the complexities involved in distinguishing combatants from civilians in conflict zones, the magnitude of this tragedy compels us to ask difficult but necessary questions,” he said.

He stressed that the victims, described largely as innocent civilians at a local market, deserve justice, adding that their families must be given clear answers on how the incident occurred.

The former Senate President called on the Federal Government and military authorities to ensure full transparency by allowing an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the strike.

He also urged authorities to prioritise the welfare of survivors by ensuring prompt medical attention and providing adequate compensation to families of those who lost their lives.

Lawan extended condolences to Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, the state government, and the people of Geidam Local Government Area over what he described as a tragic and painful loss.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he added.

He warned that Nigeria’s fight against terrorism must not come at the cost of civilian lives, urging security agencies to adopt more precise and intelligence-driven strategies in their operations.

“We must never allow the war against terror to desensitise us to the sanctity of innocent human life,” he stated.

The incident is likely to intensify ongoing debates about the conduct of military operations in civilian-populated areas and the need for stricter safeguards to prevent collateral damage in the fight against insurgency.