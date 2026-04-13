Providus Bank Launches T2T to Advance African SMEs

Providus Bank has announced the commencement of the Training to Transaction (T2T) Programme, a flagship initiative designed to accelerate African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from export readiness into active participation in international trade.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Biodun Ariyo, Head of Global Trade and Structured Finance at Providus Bank, said financial institutions also have a crucial role in supporting regional trade growth, and banks are now partnering with regional institutions to expand trade financing and facilitate cross-border transactions among businesses.

Backing him up, Head of Strategy & Innovation at Providus Bank, Ernest Elue, said; “At Providus Bank, we believe that sustainable economic growth is driven not just by preparing businesses, but by enabling them to perform. The T2T Programme reflects our commitment to transforming potential into productivity, by equipping African SMEs with the tools, standards, and access required to compete and transact globally.”

The programme offers participating businesses hands-on export readiness and transaction execution support.

This initiative underscores Providus Bank’s broader strategy to catalyse trade-led economic expansion by empowering indigenous enterprises to scale beyond local markets and integrate into global value chains. It also reflects the Bank’s continued role as a facilitator of enterprise growth, cross-border trade, and sustainable economic development.