  • Monday, 13th April, 2026

Oniru Inaugurates Cultural Site, Begins Iru Festival

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, in Lagos State,  Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has  inaugurated the rebuilt Agbo Elegba Ejiwa Iru, which heralded this year Ejiwa Elegba Iru Festival.

The  inauguration ceremony  was attended by many dignitaries, traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders and sons and daughters of Iruland. 

Speaking,  Oba Lawal noted that the event symbolised not only the unveiling of a revitalised cultural heritage site but also the reaffirmation of the enduring traditions and spiritual identity of the Iru people and the sons and daughters of Olofin Atekoye.

The monarch stressed the importance of preserving cultural institutions as pillars of identity, unity, and continuity.

He noted that the reconstruction of the Agbo Elegba Ejiwa Iru zstands as a testament to the kingdom’s commitment to honoring its ancestral heritage while embracing modernity with dignity and purpose.

The monarch opined that the Agbo Elegba is a sacred and symbolic structure which represents protection, guidance and the spiritual gateway of the community, adding that its renewal underscores the deep reverence Iru Kingdom holds for its traditions and roles in fostering communal harmony and prosperity.

Lawal called on all stakeholders to uphold the values of peace, respect, and collective pride that define Iruland just as he also urged them to invest in the Kingdom in consonance with his #LeGIT (Let’s Grow Iruland Together) vision, a platform for collaboration and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the Kingdom and Lagos State.

The inauguration  marked the formal commencement of this year’s Ejiwa Elegba Iru Festival, a revered annual celebration that showcases the rich cultural tapestry, history, and spiritual consciousness of the Iru people. 

The festival is expected to feature a series of traditional rites, cultural displays, and community engagements that will span several days.

The event also sets the tone for a vibrant and spiritually uplifting festival period, bringing together

indigenes, residents, and visitors in a shared celebration of heritage and unity.

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