NDLEA Busts Nationwide Drug Ring, Arrests 93-year-old Suspect, Medical Doctor in Sweeping Crackdown

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s anti-narcotics war has taken a dramatic turn as operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) uncovered a sprawling drug trafficking network, arresting suspects across several states – including a 93-year-old man and a 69-year-old medical doctor – in a series of coordinated, intelligence-driven operations.

The arrests and seizures, carried out over the past week, cut across Abia, Kano, Ogun, Lagos, Imo, Niger, Edo, Borno, and the Federal Capital Territory, exposing the depth and diversity of actors involved in the illicit trade.

In one of the most startling cases, NDLEA operatives arrested 93-year-old Friday Chigbu at his residence in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State, with 7.7 kilogrammes of skunk recovered from his home.

According to a statement on Sunday by spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the nonagenarian admitted to decades of cannabis use, claiming he began smoking in 1959 before venturing into distribution barely a year ago.

In a separate but related operation, NDLEA dismantled an international cocaine trafficking attempt involving Ivorian national Gohouri Michael who was intercepted at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, while attempting to board a flight to Milan, Italy.

He was found to have ingested 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.49 kilogrammes and was reportedly promised €5,000 upon successful delivery.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Dr. Chudi Ofomata in Ogun State. The 69-year-old physician is alleged to have coordinated the operation, guiding the courier’s movements and logistics.

NDLEA operatives recovered controlled substances, including promazepam and promethazine injections, from his residence.

Across multiple states, NDLEA operations delivered significant seizures and arrests.

In Niger State, a couple was apprehended after 118 kilogrammes of skunk was discovered in their kitchen.

In Ogun State, three suspects were arrested with 34 kilogrammes of cannabis during a raid in Sango-Ota.

In Imo State, a 26-year-old woman was intercepted with 56.2 kilogrammes along the Onitsha–Owerri road.

In Borno State officers seized thousands of tablets of Rohypnol and large volumes of codeine syrup and pentazocine injections concealed in a trailer transporting spare parts.

In Lagos, 15 kilogrammes of high-grade cannabis known as “Scottish Loud” was recovered from a commercial bus, while a separate operation in Mushin uncovered 26,800 bottles of codeine syrup.

In Abuja, eight suspects were arrested during a raid on a notorious drug hub, with over 11 kilogrammes of skunk recovered.

The most significant haul came from Edo State, where NDLEA operatives intercepted two trucks carrying a combined 7,245 kilogrammes of skunk hidden among cartons of beer.

Five suspects were arrested in connection with the consignment, which was reportedly en route to Abuja.

Babafemi said beyond enforcement, the agency continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, targeting schools, motor parks, and community groups with sensitisation programmes aimed at curbing demand.

On his part, the chairman of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, commended officers for the successful operations, stressing the importance of sustaining both supply suppression and preventive education.