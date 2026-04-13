FG Tasks Dangote to Hit 600,000MT Sugar Output by 2030

Sunday Ehigiator

The federal government has directed the Dangote Group to scale up sugar production to 600,000 metric tonnes annually by 2030 as part of efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.

The Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh, gave the directive during a visit to the Dangote Sugar Refinery complex in Numan, Adamawa State.

He was accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, Kamar Bakrin.

The visit was part of ongoing inspections of sugar projects nationwide, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to accelerate the country’s attainment of self-sufficiency in sugar production.

Speaking during the visit, Enoh stressed the critical role of Dangote Sugar in bridging the gap between local production and Nigeria’s annual sugar consumption, estimated at 1.8 million metric tonnes.

“DSR is a very big player in the industry, one of the three major operators. Our circumstances in this sector will continue to depend on what DSR does. It is very important,” he said.

He added: “I have lost count of the number of times Mr. President has talked about developments in the sugar industry in Federal Executive Council meetings and other sessions,” noting that the 600,000MT target must be delivered before 2031.

The minister said achieving the goal under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan would require stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

In his remarks, the Vice President of the Dangote Group, Olakunle Alake, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to meeting the target.