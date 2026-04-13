FCMB Links Value-chain Coordination to Improved Food Security

Kayode Tokede

Stakeholders across Nigeria’s agriculture sector called for stronger coordination across the value chain to improve productivity and food security at a Future of Agriculture Conference held in Lagos.

The conference, themed, “From Seed to Feed: Strengthening Agricultural Inputs for Food Security,” brought together policymakers, agribusiness operators, financial institutions, and development partners. They discussed constraints in input systems, financing, and infrastructure.

During a panel session at the conference, Kudzai Gumunyu, Divisional Head, Agribusiness and Non-Oil Export at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), said financial institutions have a central role in supporting Nigeria’s largely smallholder-driven agricultural sector.

“With smallholder farmers accounting for nearly 90% of Nigeria’s agricultural production, the focus must be on building inclusive financing models that address their unique realities. This means strengthening risk mitigation frameworks through structured guarantees and partnerships that de-risk lending while ensuring farmers have access to the capital they need to grow.”

He said a structured, value-chain-led approach would improve outcomes. This would benefit production, aggregation, and market access.

“Sustainable agricultural growth requires coordinated value chain mobilisation, where financial institutions effectively channel funds from depositors into well-structured agricultural value chains. By aligning financing with production, aggregation, and market access, we can unlock productivity, improve yields, and ultimately strengthen food security outcomes.”