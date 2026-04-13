  • Monday, 13th April, 2026

Experts Harp on Global Mobility as New Wealth Strategy

Business | 2 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

As Africa’s wealthy class continues to expand in both influence and global outlook, experts are of the view that global mobility, a new approach to wealth management is emerging—one that goes beyond traditional investments and focuses on strategic global positioning and jurisdictional diversification.

According to the experts, high-net-worth individuals across Nigeria and the wider continent are embracing global mobility as a core component of wealth preservation, business expansion, and generational planning.

Founder and CEO of Savory & Partners, Jeremy Savory, said: “We are seeing a clear shift in how African wealth is being structured. Today’s high-net-worth individuals are thinking beyond domestic markets and looking at global mobility as a foundation for resilience, access, and long-term security. It’s no longer just about acquiring a second passport—it’s about building layered optionality across residency, citizenship and frameworks that allow families and businesses to operate, invest, and thrive across multiple jurisdictions.”

Director of Wealth Management at Savory & Partners, Luke Coupe, said: “Our approach is designed to integrate mobility with long-term wealth strategy. By structuring globally diversified portfolios and enabling access to liquidity without disrupting core investments, we are helping clients unlock opportunities while preserving capital. This is where global mobility and wealth management converge into a single, strategic solution.”

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