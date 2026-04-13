Easter Village Records Turnout Across Aba, Awka, Enugu

A multi-city Easter Village held across Aba, Awka and Enugu recorded a strong turnout during the three-day celebration from April 4 to 6, 2026, drawing families and residents to a range of community-focused activities.

The Amstel Malta Easter Village initiative, organised as part of a wider campaign by Nigerian Breweries Plc, created spaces for recreation and social interaction during the Easter period, with programming tailored to each of the host cities.

The event was formally unveiled on April 3 in Enugu, with the opening ceremony attended by the Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta and Hi-Malt at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Francis Obiajulu; the Executive Chairman of the Enugu State Tourism Board, Dame Rita Mbah; Ama Brewery Manager, Osasu Oviawe; and the company’s Corporate Affairs Manager (East), Joy Egolum, alongside other stakeholders.

Activities across the three locations included children’s games, cultural performances, movie screenings, comedy, music and food exhibitions.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, noted:

“Easter in the East is deeply rooted in family, tradition, and togetherness. With the Amstel Malta Easter Village, our focus was to create a space where people could genuinely connect and share meaningful moments.”

Participants also took part in raffle draws, with prizes such as household appliances and branded items distributed during the event.

The Easter Village reflects the growing use of experiential events by corporate organisations to engage communities and drive visibility in regional markets.