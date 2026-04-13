  • Monday, 13th April, 2026

Bauchi Gov Raises the Alarm over Removal of Railway Sleepers

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has raised a concern over the ongoing removal of railway sleepers along rail corridors in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state.

He expressed the concern after observing the activities of contractors reportedly removing the sleepers while traveling to Alkaleri LGA on a condolence visit yesterday.

Mohammed directed his Chief of Staff to write the Federal Ministry of Transport, seeking clarification and expressing worry that national assets in the state are being dismantled without consultation.

According to him, although security personnel accompanying the workers claimed they were acting on federal directives, such explanations were insufficient to justify removing critical infrastructure supporting transportation and agricultural produce distribution in the state.

He warned that dismantling the rail line could signal neglect of vital regions, especially as the infrastructure plays a key role in easing transportation challenges and supporting the movement of goods.

The governor further emphasised the need for transparency and collaboration between federal and state authorities, stressing that decisions affecting critical infrastructure must consider the economic impact on local communities and livelihoods.

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