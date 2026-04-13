AU, ImpactHER to Examine Role of African Female Entrepreneurs in Economic Transformation

The African Union, in partnership with ImpactHER, will host the second edition of the Global African Women Sustainability Conference 2026, in Abuja. The conference is a premier continental gathering that will spotlight the critical role of women entrepreneurs in advancing Africa’s sustainable economic transformation.

With the theme, “Rethink, Reinvent, Regenerate: Women Entrepreneurs as Architects of Global Africa’s Sustainable Future”, the event is expected to attract over 3,000 participants, including senior government officials, investors, development finance institutions, private-sector leaders, policymakers, innovators, and women entrepreneurs from across Africa and the global diaspora.

Founder of ImpactHER, Efe Ukala, emphasised the urgency of advancing women’s economic leadership:

“Africa’s economic future depends on the full participation of women. When women entrepreneurs are equipped with capital, markets, and the right ecosystems, they drive innovation, expand industries, and build resilient communities. This conference is designed to catalyze partnerships and mobilize the resources required to scale women-led businesses across Africa and beyond,” Ukala said.