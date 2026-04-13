Atiku, Tambuwal Accuse INEC of Bias, Join Obi, Kwankwaso, Amaechi at ADC Convention

*El-Rufai, Malami make list

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias and interference in the affairs of opposition parties, stating that the commission is working to keep President Bola Tinubu in power beyond 2027 by all means.

Atiku made the assertion during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

The allegation came as ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, declared that Nigerians must collectively rescue the country from Tinubu’s oppression, as well as the deepening poverty, hunger, and insecurity in the land under his watch.



Tambuwal spoke on Saturday while addressing a large crowd of party faithful, stakeholders, and supporters after the state congresses of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, ADC nominated Atiku, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to conduct the party’s national convention scheduled to hold tomorrow, April 14, in Abuja.

The convention has former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, as chairman of a 126-member Convention Planning Committee.

Tambuwal was named deputy chairman of the convention committee, while a former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, were also named as members.

National Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) camp loyal to Kwankwaso, Dr Ajuji Ahmed, will serve as secretary to the committee.



Equally on the list were Chief Ralph Nwosu, Adamu Maina Waziri, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, Dr Sam Egwu, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Professor Pat Utomi, Chief Achike Udenwa, and Alhaji Kashim Iman, among others.

The convention is expected to ratify the ADC National Working Committee (NWC) with Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, among other members.

In the interview with BBC Newsday, Atiku said, “We are accusing them of, first of all, misinterpreting the law. We are also accusing them of bias… For sure, for sure.”



He explained that INEC removed officials of African Democratic Congress (ADC) from its portal despite court rulings affirming that internal party affairs were not the prerogative of any external agency.

He added, “They ought not to have removed the officials of the ADC from the national electoral commission portal. They ought not to have done that.”

Atiku described the current situation as an attempt to enthrone dictatorship through government interference in both the electoral and judicial processes.



He said his intention was to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy, which he helped to establish after fighting military rule.

The former vice president stated, “It’s been four decades that I’ve been involved in trying to make sure that democracy is established in this country. I fought the military and we succeeded.

“And after just less than three decades of democracy, then a political party is trying to completely overthrow what we have been able to achieve.”



Asked what restoration of democracy would look like, Atiku replied, “Free, fair elections without government’s interference, and making sure that you have an impartial electoral umpire.”

On insecurity, Atiku criticised the Tinubu administration, alleging possible collusion and questioning why Nigeria, with its vast resources and manpower, cannot effectively counter terrorism and banditry.



He said, “We suspect that there is collusion. The terrorism is to intimidate people, particularly farmers, businessmen. You cannot travel. There is no security everywhere in the country.”

Atiku maintained that the government had failed to mobilise the armed forces adequately and that unemployment was driving young people into crime.



On corruption allegations from his time in office, Atiku defended himself, saying, “I took the president to court 11 times and I won. There was never a time I was convicted of any corruption.”

He expressed hope that Nigerians would elect the right leaders in 2027, and disclosed that his own role was transitional, possibly for four or eight years, to groom credible younger leaders.

The former vice president urged citizens not to lose hope, promising that the opposition would continue to resist any assault on democratic rights.

Nigerians Must Rescue Themselves from Tinubu’s Oppression, Declares Tambuwal

Senator Aminu Tambuwal declared that Nigerians must rescue the country from Tinubu’s oppressive tendencies, deepening poverty, increasing hunger, and worsening insecurity.

Tambuwal declared that Nigerians must come out to rescue their country from bad governance under Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC), which had pushed the people into unacceptable levels of poverty ahead of 2027.

He said the Tinubu government had clearly failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians owing to lack of planning and careful execution of policies.

He stated that Nigerians were experiencing the excruciating pains of Tinubu’s maladministration.

Tambuwal said, “Available reality shows that this administration has only been able to deliver much more insecurity, poverty, and hunger.

“This is in addition to the gross mismanagement and diversion of public resources as well as securing of more loans, which undoubtedly will be deployed during the 2027 elections to influence voters.”

He lamented the economic hardship facing Nigerians, emphasising that unemployment and poverty have worsened under the Tinubu administration.

“Most Nigerians would reject continued mis-governance. I am of the firm belief that Nigerians have seen for themselves what Bola Ahmed Tinubu can deliver, if at all they have been able to deliver anything,” he said.

The former governor declared that the 2027 general election would be a contest between the Nigerian people and the Tinubu group, stressing that citizens must prepare to demand better governance.

Speaking on strategies for victory in 2027, Tambuwal urged ADC members to intensify grassroots mobilisation, expand membership registration, and maintain unity within the party.

He stated, “Nigerians have seen how the Tinubu-led federal government has been desperate in their attempt to suppress opposition. But we are standing firm, no shaking, no surrender, no retreat.”

Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Amaechi, Others to Hold ADC National Convention Tomorrow

A notice on Sunday jointly signed by the ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, and the party’s National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, urged all committee members to discharge their responsibilities with diligence. It called on stakeholders to support the convention process.

The convention is coming up on the same day the Supreme Court fixed for hearing in an appeal filed by Mark. The day also coincides with the date fixed by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in a case filed against Mark by Mr Bala Gombe, who is challenging the legitimacy of the Mark-led national leadership.

Meanwhile, ADC congratulated its newly elected state executives and chairmen on the peaceful conduct of their congresses, describing the process as a reflection of the party’s commitment to internal democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement by Abdullahi, the party announced that the inauguration of the new officials would take place on May 12, or a later date to be communicated.

ADC urged the officials to remain committed to the party’s ideals and align with the leadership direction of its National Chairman, Senator David Mark, as they worked to strengthen the party nationwide.

ADC also congratulated all newly elected state executives and state chairmen across the federation on the successful and peaceful conduct of their congresses.

According to the spokesman of ADC, ”These elections, carried out in line with the provisions of the law and the party’s constitution, reflect the ADC’s enduring commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and the rule of law.

”We commend all party members and stakeholders for exercising their democratic rights with maturity, discipline, and a shared sense of purpose.”

Abdullahi also said the party was pleased to announce that the formal inauguration of the new executives was scheduled to take place on May 12, or on a later date to be duly communicated by the NWC.

He stated, ”As you prepare to assume office, we urge all elected officials to remain steadfast in their dedication to the ideals and vision of the party. The task ahead requires unity, discipline, and a continued commitment to building a strong, credible alternative for the Nigerian people.

“The ADC remains confident that under your leadership at the state level. The party will continue to grow, deepen its structures, and strengthen its connection with citizens across the country. Once again, congratulations.”

ADC in Nasarawa State also elected its new state officials to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The election held on Saturday in Lafia was conducted through a consensus arrangement ratified by delegates from all 13 local government areas of the state.

In Sokoto State, the ADC congress, also conducted through consensus and voice affirmation, produced Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu as State Chairman, Alhaji Bello Isiaku Meagan, as Deputy Chairman, and Kabiru Sarkin Fulani as State Secretary.

Other executives elected through consensus included Kabiru Hali – Vice Chairman (Central), Abdullahi Bafarawa – Vice Chairman (Sokoto East), and Sadiq Sayyina – Vice Chairman (Sokoto South), among several others.

Opposition Watch Nigeria Raises the Alarm over Fragmentation of Opposition Parties

A pressure group, Opposition Watch Nigeria (OWN) expressed concern over alleged systematic and well-coordinated destabilisation of Nigeria’s opposition landscape by the Tinubu presidency.

The group, in a statement by its media coordinator, Aisha Bello, said the current political trajectory under the Tinubu administration suggested a deliberate agenda to emasculate the opposition and transform Nigeria into a de facto one-party state ahead of the 2027 general election.

OWN stated, “As it stands, Nigeria’s democracy is under siege. We are witnessing an unprecedented era where the judiciary has become a primary theatre for political warfare, used to stall, divide, and weaken any viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The group said almost every major opposition party was currently embroiled in orchestrated legal or internal crises.

Referencing developments within Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the group said the party had been experiencing an internal crisis as external influences continued to stoke division, using the courts to frustrate every attempt at genuine reconciliation and reform.

It said ADC was also trapped in a web of factional leadership disputes and litigation that had successfully diverted its energy from holding the government accountable.

OWN said, “Even the newly formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) is already being steered toward crisis, ensuring that no ‘Third Force’ can gain sufficient traction to challenge the status quo.

“A one-party state is not just a threat to political aspirants; it is a death knell for the judiciary and other organs of government. When the executive eliminates competition, the checks and balances inherent in our constitution are rendered obsolete.

“The judiciary, in particular, becomes a mere rubber stamp for executive whims rather than the last hope of the common man.

“The APC government appears uninterested in a fair democratic contest in 2027. Their focus has shifted from governance to the ‘coronation’ of the president for a second term by ensuring that no credible opponent remains standing.”

OWN called on all Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the international community to stand against the drift towards autocracy.

Osun: Salaam Defends Choice of Female Running Mate, ADC Elects New Executives

‎

ADC in Osun State, weekend, conducted its state congress, electing a new set of executives in a tightly secured exercise held in Osogbo, the state capital.

‎Delegates drawn from all 30 local government areas of the state participated in the congress, monitored by security operatives, including the police and Department of State Services (DSS).

The exercise was supervised by the chairman of the Osun ADC Congress Committee, Mudashiru Akinlabi.

‎At the end of the exercise, former chairman of Ilesa West Local Government Area, Issa Adesiji, emerged as the state chairman, while Lani Baderinwa, a former Commissioner for Information under ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola, was elected secretary.

Other executives elected through a consensus arrangement included Adepeju Adigun as Treasurer, Funmilade Oyebode as Women Leader, Ademola Owoade as Youth Leader, and Oluwaseun Abosede as Publicity Secretary, among others.

‎‎The highlight of the event was the address by the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Najeem Salaam, who appeared alongside his running mate, Yemisi Agiri.

‎In his remarks, Salaam laid strong emphasis on the rationale behind selecting a female deputy governorship candidate, describing the decision as both strategic and value-driven.

‎He explained that the choice of a female reflected the party’s commitment to inclusive governance, gender balance, and broader representation in leadership.

According to him, ADC deliberately opted for a female running mate to ensure that women, who constituted a significant portion of the population, were actively represented in the decision-making process.

‎Salaam stated that beyond symbolism, the selection was based on competence and the need to harness diverse perspectives in governance.

‎

Former PDP Leaders Take Over in Ondo

Former leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State assumed key positions in ADC in the state following the party’s state congress.

A former PDP caretaker chairman in the state, Tola Alabere, emerged as ADC state chairman, while Dare Akinwale, who previously served as PDP’s organising secretary, was elected as the party’s organising secretary.

Other executives elected at the congress included Ola Amure as legal adviser, Kunle Adeloye as state secretary, and Bobby Omotoso as deputy chairman.

Chairman of the National Convention Committee, Kehinde Agboola, who supervised the exercise, said the process strictly complied with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

Agboola stated that the successful conduct of ward and local government congresses earlier laid a solid foundation for the state congress, thereby strengthening the party’s structure ahead of future elections.