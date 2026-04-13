At 80 Years, Ethiopian Airlines Celebrates Relationship with Nigeria

Chinedu Eze

As Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s most successful carrier, celebrated 80 years of consistent operations at the weekend, it brought to focus its good relationship with Nigeria.

Speaking at the 80th-anniversary celebrations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, General Manager for Ethiopia Airlines in Nigeria, Firiehiwot Mekonnen noted that Nigeria has been an important part of the airline’s story since 1960, marking 65 years of continuous service, having begun operations just a month after Nigeria’s independence.

She emphasised that the airline’s longevity is rooted in its diversification into MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), aviation training, and hospitality.

Mekonnen said Ethiopian Airlines Group has grown to an entire aviation ecosystem encompassing passenger and cargo services, Ground Services, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Ovwehaul), Ethiopian Airports, Aviation University, In-flight Catering, and the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel.

According to her, Ethiopian Airlines is more than just an airline, it is a proud symbol of resilience, ambition, and success.

“As we like to say, we are 80 years young because our passion, our drive, and our commitment to excellence remain as strong and vibrant as they were on the day of our very first flight. While we celebrate how far we have come, we are even more inspired by how far we will go,” Mekonnen said.

The President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, (NANTA), Yinka Folami, commended Ethiopian Airlines for its commitment to the Nigerian route, noting that the airline goes extra mile to support Nigeria during challenging times.

“It has been 80 years of excellence and we congratulate them. If I would speak for the trade, I would talk about two things Ethiopia Airlines did for us. The airline stood with this market during the COVID distress,” Folami said.

The Vice President, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Moses Okon Unanaowo, pointed out that the airline has operated seamlessly in Nigeria because of its employee-friendly policy.

“Ethiopian Airlines support its staff. We are proud to identify with the company,” Unanaowo said.

Also, the Regional General Manager, South West, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olatokunbo Arewa, commended the airline for consistently flying for 80 years and for being a great partner to FAAN.