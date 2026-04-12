Winners Emerge at Ecobank Smartphone Filmmaking Workshop

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Ecobank Smartphone Filmmaking Workshop, a key component of the iRepresent (iREP) International Documentary Film Festival, recently concluded its 2026 edition in Lagos.

The initiative, aimed at empowering young Nigerian creatives aged 18 to 25, highlighted the potential of mobile technology in high-quality storytelling.

Following a rigorous three-day intensive training led by industry giants like Tunde Kelani and Emmy-winner Joel Benson, the workshop culminated in a presentation ceremony where the top participants were recognised for their documentary projects.

The workshop offered substantial financial backing to help the winners further their filmmaking careers. The first prize worth N1m was won by Lady Hephzibah and Emmanuel Chidera; while Imo David received the second prize worth N750,000 while the third prize worth N500,000 was won by Ikeme Uchechukwu Sixtus.

Other finalists are Princess Anwuli Okalu, Muritala Oluwafemi, Harrison Avrukpere, Obasi Victory, Joe-Eze-Oluchi, Sarah Ibironke Arowosola and Adio James Oluwapelumi. Other participants received some rewards including certificates of participation.

The programme provided a hands-on curriculum designed to bridge the gap between passion and professional execution. Key training modules included story development, mobile techniques, interview skills as well as post-production.

Key figures present during the festival included the principal facilitator and legendary filmmaker, Tunde Kelani; Emmy-winning VR/documentary filmmaker, Joel Kachi Benson and actor-filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

The collaboration between Ecobank and iREP underscores a shift toward democratising filmmaking. By rewarding mobile-first creators, the bank is positioning itself as a supporter of the “creator economy” in Nigeria. For the winners, the cash prizes serve as seed funding for their next projects.

The iRepresent International Documentary Film Festival (iREP) was founded in 2010 by a trio of Nigerian culture advocates: filmmaker Femi Odugbemi, culture activist Jahman Anikulapo, and Makin Soyinka.