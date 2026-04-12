US Begins Mine-clearing Operation in Strait of Hormuz amid Fragile Ceasefire

•Fresh US-Iran talks enter expert-level in Pakistan

•Trump says negotiation outcomes make no difference to me

• Says China will have ‘big problems’ if it ships weapons to Iran

•Seize opportunity for de-escalation, Macron tells Iranian president

Sunday Ehigiator

The United States has begun clearing sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a major step toward reopening the critical global oil route, even as fragile ceasefire talks with Iran intensify in Pakistan.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that two guided-missile destroyers, USS Frank E. Petersen and USS Michael Murphy, have transited the strategic waterway as part of efforts to remove mines allegedly laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and restore safe maritime passage.

The mine-clearing operation comes amid a heightened global concern over disruptions to energy supplies, as the strait, a vital artery for international oil shipments, has remained largely restricted since the outbreak of hostilities.

Despite the ceasefire reached earlier in the week, maritime traffic through the strait has remained severely limited, with reports indicating that only about 30 ships have successfully passed through the corridor.

CENTCOM Commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, said the mission is aimed at reopening the channel for global commerce.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” he said.

US President, Mr. Donald Trump, also confirmed the development, stating that Washington had commenced clearing the waterway “as a favour to countries all over the world,” even as conflicting claims persist over the extent of military gains.

The mine-clearing effort is unfolding alongside rare, high-level diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, with both sides meeting in Islamabad under a fragile ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.

While the US delegation to the meeting was led by Vice President JD Vance, Iran was represented by a high-level delegation led by Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.

Sources indicated that it was the first the two nations held direct talks; an uncommon move for the two nations, which have historically relied on intermediaries.

The talks, the first direct engagement of their kind in decades, have now progressed to an expert-level phase, involving technical discussions on key issues such as maritime security, nuclear activities, sanctions, and broader regional stability.

However, despite the diplomatic push, tensions remain elevated across the region.

Iranian authorities confirmed that the negotiations have now progressed to an “expert-level stage,” involving specialised committees focusing on economic, military, legal, and nuclear matters, as both sides work to finalise technical details.

As negotiations between both countries continue into the midnight, President Trump told reporters today that it makes no difference to him if a deal is reached with Iran, as the US and Iran engaged in negotiations in Pakistan.

“Regardless of what happens, we win. We’ve defeated them militarily,” Trump said as he departed the White House. He later added, “Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me.”

Asked about US intelligence that suggests China potentially aiding Iran, he indicated that Beijing will face consequences. “If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?”

Vice President Vance is in Pakistan negotiating with Iranian officials, which the president acknowledged has been going on “for many hours.”

“We’ve totally defeated that country, so let’s see what happens,” Trump said. “Maybe they make a deal, maybe they don’t; it doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the military campaign against Iran is still ongoing, casting doubt on the durability of the ceasefire.

“The campaign is not yet over, but it can already be said clearly, we have achieved historic results,” Netanyahu said in a 13-minute televised address yesterday.

He further claimed that Iran was “begging for a ceasefire” and described the country as weakened, while insisting that its nuclear capabilities would be dismantled either through agreement or “by other means.”

In a related development, Qatar’s Ministry of Transport said maritime navigation will fully resume for all types of vessels and ships in the Persian Gulf starting from today, Sunday, April 12, 2026.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said sailing will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all vessel types. It added that, in line with a previous announcement, vessels licensed for fishing are allowed to sail throughout the day.

The ministry urged operators to comply with the directive and to ensure all required safety and security equipment is available and functioning before and during voyages, to maintain the highest levels of safety for all trips.

There has been no official statement from Iran, which controls the Strait of Hormuz, on whether there is any coordination with Qatar. The announcement comes as the United States and Iran hold talks in Pakistan aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

Also, reacting to the meeting between Iran and the US, French President Emmanuel Macron said he has urged his Iranian counterpart to “seize the opportunity to pave the way for a lasting de-escalation.”

Macron, in a post on X yesterday, said he spoke to Masoud Pezeshkian and pushed for an agreement providing regional security guarantees, with all countries involved. He says that he pressed the need for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and also stressed the importance of a ceasefire, including in Lebanon.

The crisis has continued to reverberate beyond the Gulf, particularly in Lebanon, where ongoing hostilities involving Israel and Hezbollah have pushed the death toll past 2,000, underscoring the broader regional stakes tied to the outcome of the US-Iran negotiations.

Analysts say the success of the mine-clearing operation and the outcome of the Pakistan talks will be critical in determining whether global shipping and energy markets can return to normal, or whether the region risks sliding back into deeper conflict.