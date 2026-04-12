UN Lauds NYSC as Agent of Youth Development 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has applauded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as an agent of youth development in the country.

Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs and Head of the United Nations Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, gave the commendation at the flag-off of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) held at Kabusa community, Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Abuja.

Paullier said his visit to Nigeria centred on meaningful discussions with critical youth organisations and youth representatives, particularly the NYSC, as well as key stakeholders to advance the youth agenda in the country.

He stated that this is by strengthening the role of young people as partners in development, peace, and human rights.

“I have interacted with many young and old Nigerians who are proud of their NYSC experiences,” he said.

Commending NYSC’s consistent free medical interventions to rural dwellers in the country, Paullier said the free medicare was contributing to building a better world.

Earlier, the NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, told Paullier that since the inception of the NYSC HIRD in 2014, over five million Nigerians have so far benefited from the free medical outreach, adding that this year, the scheme projects to benefit about 45,000 people across Nigeria’s rural communities.

According to him, this is by taking advantage of the two brand new mobile clinics donated by the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to extend the reach and expand the scope of the scheme’s operations.

Nafiu also told the UN senior official that through the HIRD window, the scheme plans to start carrying out minor surgeries on the rural dwellers free of charge.

“The NYSC’s free healthcare initiative contributes to the Sustainable Development Goal 3 of the United Nations, which focuses on good health and well-being by improving access to healthcare and promoting healthier lifestyles.

“The HIRD programme also supports SDG’s Goal number 1, which aims to end poverty as the free medical services reduce the financial burdens on vulnerable households and further encourages informed health decisions, strengthening overall community wellbeing,” Nafiu said.

While thanking the NYSC partners and donors for helping to sustain the initiative for the past 12 years, Nafiu also appreciated the corps medical personnel for their selfless services to the rural communities.

“I am proud of you and your valuable contributions to our nation’s development. Your selfless services will always be remembered,” he said.

The traditional leader and Dakachi of Kabusa village, Chief Samuel Kpowu, thanked the NYSC for bringing the free medicare to their doorsteps, noting that it is the first of its kind.

In her remarks, the acting Director, Community Development Service and Special Projects (CDSSP), Mrs. Funmilayo Ajayi, said that the range of services packaged for the two-day medical outreach for the community included health sensitisation and education on well-being and disease prevention, medical consultations, treatment, diagnosis, laboratory tests, scanning, eye care services, free medicals and referrals where necessary.

The medical outreach is supported by two partners — Genlab/Doc.roa led by the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Mr. Ebozoje Segun, and Rabiu Olowo Foundations led by its General Manager, Dr. Ayomide Adebayo.