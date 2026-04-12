Technocrat as Healer: Why Bala Wunti’s Oil and Gas Genius is Good for Bauchi

In the noisy arena of Nigerian politics, the entrance of Dr. Bala Maijama’a Wunti into the Bauchi governorship race for next year’s election feels like a disruption. He is not the typical aspirant who trades in rhetoric or relies on the architecture of godfathers. Instead, he arrives with a hard hat, a spreadsheet, and a three-decade-long résumé of solving the unsolvable in the oil and gas sector.

This article does not seek to make a political argument for Wunti based on sentiment. It seeks to make an economic and managerial argument. In a state grappling with infrastructural decay, a troubled education system, and the need for rapid revenue generation, Bauchi does not need a poet. It needs a plumber. It needs a healer. It needs Bala Wunti.

Ethos of a Public Servant

Before the governorship hopeful emerged, there was the man. Orphaned early in life near the palace drums of Bauchi, Wunti learned that no one owes you a living. This harsh calculus shaped his worldview. Unlike those who inherit wealth or power, Wunti had to create value to survive.

His faith taught him patience. His circumstances taught him resilience. And his career taught him that integrity is not a moral luxury; it is an operational necessity. In the NNPC, where he rose through the ranks, Wunti became known not just as a fixer, but as a healer of broken assets. He looked at failing wells and saw opportunity. He looked at stalled projects and saw a lack of will.

That is the mentality he brings to Bauchi. Where others see a failing primary school, Wunti sees a human asset requiring a “turnaround.” Where others see an abandoned road, Wunti sees a logistical bottleneck requiring the “Alternative Evacuation Framework” he pioneered in the oil sector.

Proof of Performance: A Technical Masterclass

It is one thing to claim competence; it is another to document it. In his own words, Wunti has detailed a catalogue of achievements that would humble even the most seasoned executives. These are not promises; they are facts.

Consider the deepwater sector. Wunti championed the resurgence of Bonga from circa 90,000 BOPD to over 145,000 BOPD. He didn’t just manage this asset; he revived it. He orchestrated turnarounds at Erha and Usan, two of the most complex deepwater operations in West Africa. Onshore, he started production at OML 150 – Obodo and restored production at OML 18, Aiteo’s OML 29, Newcross’ OML 24, and Belema’s OML 55. Under his watch, Heirs Energies’ OML 17 saw production growth.

But the true test of a leader is how they handle the pipeline—the metaphorical and literal arteries of the economy. Wunti optimised the Soku plant and restarted the Asa-Rumuekpe line, a feat that had eluded others for years. He brought first gas from MPN JV operations after 50 years of dormancy. He delivered first oil from OML 143 Enyie Field and OML 157 Oguali Field.

Furthermore, he operationalised the Alternative Crude Oil Evacuation Framework, a strategic move that bypassed traditional bottlenecks. He resolved historical PSC disputes and renewed critical contracts, unlocking billions in investment. His introduction of NUIMS 360 and the e-mms brought digital transparency to a notoriously opaque industry.

From Oil Pipelines to Governance Pipelines

How does restarting the Asa-Rumuekpe line translate to governing Bauchi? The analogy is direct. Bauchi suffers from broken “pipelines”—whether in the allocation of fertilizer to farmers, the distribution of teachers to schools, or the flow of healthcare supplies to rural clinics. A technocrat like Wunti understands that these are supply chain problems.

He has already proven his ability to manage massive financial audits and reporting on time. In Kolmani, he ensured the Integrated Development Project gained momentum, mobilising contractors and setting timelines. This is the discipline of project management. When Wunti says he will fix Bauchi’s water supply, he is not guessing. He is applying the same framework he used to guarantee over 800 MMSCFD of gas for domestic power generation.

The Humility Paradox

What makes Wunti uniquely positive is his humility. In an era where politicians rent billboards and hire praise-singers, Wunti has historically told his beneficiaries to keep quiet. He celebrated the 1-billion-barrel milestone at Bonga without arrogance. He executed MOUs worth billions without press releases.

This is a dangerous trait in politics, where visibility is currency. But it is a healing trait for governance. A leader who does not need constant applause is a leader who can make tough, unpopular decisions. A leader who does not seek the spotlight is a leader who will fix the drainage in your street without demanding a statue.

The Stakes of Next Year’s Election

As the governorship hopeful for next year’s election, Wunti represents a fork in the road for Bauchi. The other path is the familiar one: the career politician who views public office as a concession to be exploited. The Wunti path is the technocratic path: viewing the state as a distressed asset to be turned around.

Other communities handle this better. Kano treats its benefactors as institutions. Jigawa honours those who ease hardship. Gombe protects those who invest in people. If Bauchi rejects Wunti, the signal is clear: we prefer the noise of politics to the music of performance.

A Legacy of Healing

Wunti has remained composed through the early skirmishes of the campaign. No hired voices. No counterattacks. This is not weakness; it is the deep understanding that truth outlasts gossip. He knows that the value of the Nembe Crude Oil blend exports he enabled, and the $8 billion in FIDs he celebrated, are permanent markers on his record.

Bauchi is at a crossroads. It can choose the healer. It can choose the man who knows that decay does not roar—it whispers—and that the only way to stop the whisper is with the roar of restored production, whether of oil or of opportunity.

Bala Wunti is not just asking for a vote. He is offering a template. He is saying to the people of Bauchi: I fixed Bonga. I fixed OML 150. I fixed the Asa-Rumuekpe line. Give me the chance to fix our home. That is not a campaign slogan. That is a promise backed by a lifetime of proof.

News

2027: No Vacancy in Enugu as Nnamani, Nwobodo, Awkunanaw Clan Endorse Mbah

The people of Awkunanaw clan, cutting across several communities in Enugu South and Nkanu West Local Government Areas of Enugu State, have endorsed the governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, for a second term in office come 2027.

The people, who trooped out en masse at the Civic Centre, Akpasha, for a mega rally in support of Mbah yesterday, also presented him with an Ofo (symbol of authority and justice) saying he had set a record in less than three years that would be difficult for anyone to break in eight years.

They advised any son or daughter of the Awkunanaw clan – Akegbe Ugwu, Obuofia, Amechi, Amodu, Obeagu, Umueze, Akwuke, and Ugwuaji – interested in the state’s governorship seat to perish the thought until the office rotates to Enugu East Senatorial Zone again.

Akegbe Ugwu, Obuofia, Amechi, Amodu, Obeagu, Umueze, Akwuke, and Ugwu Articulating the stand of the mammoth crowd, elder statesman and former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, noted that Mbah had become a poster boy for subnational governance in Nigeria.

“We want to make it clear that the people of Awkunanaw are solidly behind Peter Mbah to complete his second term. His good works in Enugu are earning him public acclaim throughout the country.

“The high point of our coming here today is that we want to bequeath him with an Ofo, and it is rarely given. So, nobody in Nkanu land should use Governor Mbah’s remaining four years to play with us.

“Again, if anyone feels he has an issue with him, we are going to settle it indoors as brothers. But the truth remains that we are not going to joke with his second term.

“Besides, Awkunanaw does not go to fight and come back defeated. No! We go into a just fight we will win and be proud that we fought. He has, in barely three years, done what other governors could not do in eight years. That is why we trooped out here en masse to show him explicit support. We are standing tall with him without hiding, and we are ready to defend him everywhere,” Nnamani declared.

Reinforcing Nnamani’s remarks, former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, said, as a forthright people, Awkunanaw clan, having presented the Ofo staff to Governor Mbah, could not renege on their support for him.

Nwobodo, who was represented by the Enugu State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, declared that Mbah remained the best hands for the state come 2027.

“The point is that we have given the Ofo to him, and it is not something you give to two individuals at the same time because our ancestors are also involved, and it is tantamount to endorsing two persons for the same office. So, Mbah is our governorship candidate come 2027,” he declared.

Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, reiterated that Mbah had set Enugu as a benchmark for good governance, commending his revolutionary transportation strides across all sectors.

Invoking their ancestors, the traditional rulers of the entire Awkunanaw clan in a process led by HRH Igwe Obi Igwesi, jointly presented an ofo to Mbah, declaring that any Awkunanaw son or daughter, who goes against Mbah’s reelection would be inviting the wrath of their forefathers.

Speaking, Governor Mbah fired back at the opposition, saying no one could diminish or distort the achievements recorded by his administration in less than three years.

“Three years ago, there were no Smart Schools and Type-2 Hospitals in all our political wards; the International Conference Centre, Hotel Presidential, Nigergas, the Enugu United Palm Products Limited, and several other prized assets were still skeletal shells and moribund.

“Three years ago, there was no Enugu Air; no state-of-the-art transport terminals; no CNG buses; and our dear capital city was not the conferencing hub that it has become today,” he stated.

He warned the people of Awkunanaw and Nkanuland against selfish politicians sowing seeds of discord in desperate bids for power to feather their nests.

“We must come together to resist forces of falsehood and division.

“How can you claim to love Nkanu people and yet act in ways that hurt their interests? That tells you one thing: they are driven by selfish interests.

“Besides, could they have recorded even a tiny fraction of what we have achieved so far?” he queried.