Shettima Visits Borno, Condoles Army over Attack

Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to commiserate with the Nigerian Army and the state government over the recent attack on military personnel in Benisheikh, which left several officers and soldiers dead, including Brigadier General Oseni Braimah.

The visit, made on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

Shettima said the fallen soldiers died in service to the nation, describing their sacrifice as one that underscored the cost of peace and security.

“These men wore the uniform for all of us. They stood to protect our communities, our families, and the future of our children. Their courage reminds us that peace and security often come at a very high cost,” he said.

He guaranteed continued federal government support, saying, “criminals will have no hiding place under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The condolence visit comes after a deadly midnight assault on a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State, where suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters reportedly launched coordinated attacks on multiple military positions around 12:30 am on Thursday.

The attackers were said to have advanced in large numbers, targeting at least three military formations before pushing into nearby civilian areas, in what surviving soldiers described as one of the most intense assaults in recent months.

A soldier who survived the attack said the scale and coordination were unprecedented, noting that the attackers appeared to have studied military positions in advance.

“We are used to coordinated attacks, but this was different. They came in large numbers from different directions at the same time,” he said.

However, the Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai has dismissed reports suggesting that 17 soldiers, including the brigade commander, were killed in the attack.

The Media Information Officer of the Northeast Joint Task Force, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba said only two officers and two soldiers died during the engagement, describing contrary figures being circulated as false and misleading.

He also dismissed claims that the brigade commander’s vehicle failed during the operation, explaining that the commander was in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle that was only temporarily immobilised during combat while he coordinated the response.

Uba said the incident reflected the intensity of the battle and the presence of leadership at the frontline, not any equipment failure, and insisted that the official casualty figures remain those released by the Defense Headquarters.