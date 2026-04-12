NRLA Set to Ignite Lagos with Africa All-stars Rugby Exhibition MatchKunle Adewale 

T

he Nigeria Rugby League Association (NRLA) has announced the Africa All-stars exhibition match slated for Sunday, April 19, at Alaro City, Lagos, a landmark event showcasing the rise and unity of women’s rugby league across the continent.

The match will host a historic clash between the Africa All-Stars and Nigeria’s national women’s team, the Green Falcons, currently ranked among the top emerging rugby league nations globally.

This exhibition comes at a defining moment for African rugby league, following the Green Falcons’ extraordinary international breakthrough.

The team recently made history by defeating Kenya to qualify for the Rugby League World Series in Canada, becoming the first African women’s team ever to achieve this feat.

Building on that momentum, the Green Falcons delivered an outstanding performance on the global stage, finishing as silver medalists at the World Series, firmly establishing Nigeria and Africa as a rising

force in international rugby league.

The Africa All-Stars team reflects the spirit of continental collaboration, bringing together elite female athletes from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Uganda. This diverse squad symbolizes a new era of opportunity, visibility, and excellence for women’s sport in Africa.

The exhibition match is expected to draw international attention, with representatives from the International Rugby League in attendance, further underscoring the growing global relevance of the sport on the continent.

Beyond the game, the event represents a powerful statement of progress, celebrating African talent, inspiring the next generation of female athletes, and reinforcing Nigeria’s position at the forefront of rugby league development in Africa.

A Message from the Chairman, Nigeria Rugby League Association, Abiodun Olawale-Cole, “The Africa All-Stars Exhibition Match is more than a game, it is a celebration of how far we have come as a continent.

The Green Falcons’ historic qualification for the World Series and their silver medal finish on the global stage has shown the world what African talent is capable of.

Bringing together players from across Africa to face our national team here in Lagos is a powerful moment for the sport, and a glimpse into its future. We invite everyone to be part of this historic occasion.”