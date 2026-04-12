N’Assembly Backs Armed Forces, Vows Sustained Push Against Terrorists, Bandits

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to support the Nigerian Armed Forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry across the country.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese, said the 10th National Assembly would continue to provide the legislative backing, funding, and oversight required to strengthen the capacity of the military and other security agencies.

His remarks come in the wake of a recent deadly attack by terrorists on Nigerian Army troops in Benisheikh, a strategic town along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in Borno State.

The assault, reportedly carried out by insurgents linked to extremist groups operating in the North-East, led to the death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and several soldiers.

The attack underscored the persistent threat posed by insurgents in the region, despite years of military operations aimed at degrading their capabilities.

Agbese said the legislature was not oblivious to the evolving nature of security threats confronting the country, noting that Nigeria continues to grapple with insurgency in the North-east, banditry in the North-West, kidnapping, and other forms of violent crime.

“The National Assembly will stand firmly with our armed forces and all security agencies to defeat terrorists and bandits threatening the peace and unity of our country,” he said.

He praised the courage and sacrifice of troops on the frontlines, describing them as patriots who daily risk their lives to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

The lawmaker said the House of Representatives would continue to prioritize defense and security in its legislative agenda, with an emphasis on adequate budgetary provisions, improved welfare for personnel, and enhanced intelligence-gathering systems.

According to him, lawmakers are also committed to strengthening oversight of defence spending to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective utilisation of allocated resources.

He stressed that sustained and timely funding remains critical to winning the war against insurgency.

“We understand that the government cannot afford everything at the same time, which is true. Nevertheless, the timely release of funds for the procurement of critical defence assets will go a long way in addressing threats against the country,” he said.

Agbese also called on Nigerians to support the armed forces by providing credible, timely information to aid security operations.

“The battle against terrorism and banditry is not for the military alone. It requires the cooperation of all Nigerians. Citizens must remain vigilant and support security agencies with useful information,” he added.

He expressed optimism that with sustained collaboration between the legislature, executive, and security agencies, the country would overcome its current security challenges and restore lasting peace in affected communities.