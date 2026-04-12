Lamido Fires Back at Malami, Defends PDP Loyalty Amid Corruption Allegations





Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has reignited his long-standing feud with former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, while also addressing criticism of his continued stay in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and ongoing corruption charges.

Speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa yesterday, Lamido recalled that Malami, during his tenure as Minister of Justice, initiated legal proceedings against him.

“When Abubakar Malami was Minister of Justice, he took me to court and accused me of being a thief. But today, it is clear that what he owns, I do not own. Do I have a hotel in Birnin Kudu or houses in Abuja?” Lamido asked.

The former governor also dismissed calls from critics urging him to leave the PDP, questioning what he described as selective scrutiny of political associations.

“Why is there concern because I have not left the PDP? Many PDP members maintain relationships with politicians in other parties, especially the APC, and nobody questions them,” he said.

Citing examples, Lamido referenced the political movements of former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, and meetings involving President Bola Tinubu.

“If Shekarau visits Tinubu, it is not considered news. Party leaders and governors are doing the same. Yet, when it comes to me, it becomes an issue,” he added.

Despite reaffirming his membership of the PDP, Lamido hinted at the possibility of strategic alliances.

“I am still in the PDP, but if I see another party whose ideology aligns with mine, we can form an alliance and work together,” he stated.

Addressing the long-running corruption allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lamido expressed frustration with the case’s duration. “It has been 10 years, and I am still in court. This started during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan,” he said. Lamido further alleged that the case was politically motivated, claiming it was initiated to block his presidential ambition at the time. “Jonathan started this allegation because he heard I wanted to contest. It was to stop me,” he alleged. On internal divisions within the PDP, particularly regarding the influence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Lamido maintained that his position is guided by principle rather than personal interest. “There is self-interest, and there is truth. I stand for the truth. The question is: where does the PDP stand legally and in the eyes of the electoral body? That is where I stand, as a PDP member,” he said.