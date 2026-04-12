Group Congratulates Deputy Speaker Kalu for Bagging Doctorate in Law

Foremost grassroots sensitization, awareness and mobilisation group in Nigeria, the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP), has joined the league of well-wishers to congratulate the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on his attainment of Doctoral degree in Law.

Kalu, an alumnus of the prestigious University of Calabar, was on Saturday, decorated with a full academic regalia after bagging a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D) in Law.

The Deputy Speaker did not only finish strong with a Distinction, his doctoral thesis and research dissertation was also selected among the best and outstanding projects, which was displayed by the management, during the university’s Achievement Exhibition, before the convocation ceremony.

In a congratulatory message signed on Sunday by its National Coordinator, Hon. Osobase Matthias Ehizua, the RHP said Kalu’s achievement and outstanding performance in his academics was a reflection of his deep commitment to excellence, continuous learning and visionary leadership.

As the Founder of the group, the RHP acknowledged the leadership role played by Kalu, which has helped transformed the group to a national movement, while still combining it with a rigorous academic journey.

“Your leadership has transformed RHP into a powerful grassroots-driven national movement, uniting Nigerians across regions and empowering them to engage, contribute and benefit from governance and national growth.

“The vision of RHP, a united Nigeria powered by active citizenship, inclusive participation, and shared prosperity, continues to gain strength under your guidance and direction.

“Your Excellency, this academic milestone further reinforces the very foundation of RHP that leadership must be informed, progressive and people-centred.

“It strengthens your capacity to continue inspiring millions, mentoring emerging leaders, and driving the Renewed Hope vision across every part of our nation.

“We are proud to be part of this movement and grateful for your leadership, which continues to give direction, purpose and hope to Nigerians,” the group added.

While praying for greater heights for the Deputy Speaker, the group also wished him more grace, wisdom, influence and impact as he continues to discharge his duties to the nation.