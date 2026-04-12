  • Sunday, 12th April, 2026

Arsenal’s Title Dream Crumbling with Defeat to Bournemouth 

Sport | 14 seconds ago

Kunle Adewale 

Arsenal’s first Premier League title dream in 22 years was dealt a major blow as Alex Scott’s second-half strike gave Bournemouth victory at Emirates Stadium.

Defeat meant the hosts missed a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points before second-placed Manchester City’s game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta called for supporters to arrive early for an important match in the Gunners’ season and get behind the team, whose hopes of Carabao Cup and FA Cup silverware have been crushed in recent weeks.

But it was Bournemouth who looked the most at ease initially, and they punished Arsenal when Junior Kroupi finished off Adrien Truffert’s deflected cross from close range for an early breakthrough.

The home side rallied after going behind and levelled when Viktor Gyokeres slammed in a penalty after Ryan Christie was punished for handball when trying to block a shot.

There was a tense atmosphere inside the stadium and Arsenal manager Arteta tried to force the contest in his team’s favour when he brought on the attacking trio of Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard and 16-year-old Max Dowman.

But it was Bournemouth who produced a moment of quality to win the game when Alex Scott ran on to Evanilson’s flick on the edge of the penalty area and shot past David Raya to stun the silenced home fans.

It was a goal that ensured the Cherries extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches, leaving Arsenal deflated.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said: “It’s extremely disappointing. It’s a big punch in the face; it’s about how we react now.

“Credit to them for what they did, they haven’t lost in 11 games for a reason.

“They got a lot of things right. When we had anticipation in the first half, when we regained the ball, we were far from efficient.

“The first opportunity they had to attack the box, it was a deflection, a really bad defensive action and it cost us a goal.

“That’s something we have to deal with emotionally. We tried to recover and push them, we scored from the penalty and you expect a different game.

“But we did a lot of strange things today.”

Arteta’s side remain top of the table but have played two more games than Manchester City now. They must also travel to Manchester next weekend to take on Pep Guardiola’s side.

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