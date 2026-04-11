Tributes As Ex-Rivers Commissioner’s Mother is Buried

Funeral ceremonies for the Patience Tam-George, mother of former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Austin Tam-George, were held on Friday, April 10, 2026, at St. Andrews Anglican Church in her hometown of George Ama, in Okrika.

The 93-year-old matriarch, who passed away on March 3, 2026, was remembered as a pillar of strength, a devoted mother, and a respected elder in the Okrika community. Her funeral attracted a large gathering of family, political associates, community leaders, religious figures, and well-wishers who came to celebrate her long and impactful life.

The ceremonies commenced with a church service filled with hymns, prayers, and heartfelt tributes. Speakers highlighted her resilience, unflinching integrity, and dedication to her family and community. Many recalled her moral clarity, business acumen, and her lifelong commitment to the education of vulnerable children in under-served communities.

Following the service, the interment took place, attended by dignitaries, traditional chiefs, women groups, and relatives. The burial reflected both the family’s prominence and the deep respect the late matriarch commanded in her community.

The day concluded with a reception that combined mourning with celebration, as guests shared memories, offered condolences, and honoured her enduring legacy.

The event reflected a rich combination of Christian and Okrika cultural traditions, from music and prayers to traditional attire and communal solidarity.

Patience Tam-George is remembered for the values she instilled in her children and the community, leaving behind a lasting legacy of faith, resilience, and service.

The Sonny Tam-George family, their relatives, friends, and well-wishers will return to St. Andrews Anglican Church, George Ama, Okrika, for Thanksgiving on Sunday, 12 April 2026.