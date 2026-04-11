  • Saturday, 11th April, 2026

Sokoto Gov Mourns Death of Aljazeera Correspondent

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto 

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has condoled the family of late Ibrahim Mohammed Goronyo, a correspondent with Aljazeera Newspaper in Sokoto, who passed away on Tuesday evening.

Goronyo, 64, died after a brief illness and is survived by a wife and five children.

The governor described Goronyo’s death as a great loss to his family and the journalism profession in the state.

He noted that Goronyo was an experienced and committed journalist who contributed significantly to the development of the state and the country through his writings.

The governor prayed for Allah to forgive Goronyo’s shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Aliyu also condoled with the families of other deceased individuals, including Alhaji Bala Aliyu Maisango Arkilla, Bashir Sarkin Hurumi, and Hajiya Tuni.

He prayed for Allah to forgive the deceased and grant them Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort their bereaved families.

The governor was accompanied on the condolence visit by state officials, including the APC State Chairman, Haruna Adiya, and members of the State Executive Council.

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