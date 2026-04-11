Residents Protest Fresh Killings in Ondo, Question Security Spending

Fidelis David in Akure

Residents of Imafon, Igushin and Ilado communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday staged a protest over the rising wave of attacks and killings that have left at least two persons dead and several others injured in recent days.

The protesters, who trooped out in large numbers, barricaded the ever-busy Shoprite intersection -just a few metres from the Governor’s Office, bringing traffic to a standstill as they expressed outrage over the relentless violence that has thrown their communities into mourning.

Tension had escalated on Thursday when suspected bandits invaded Igushin community in a failed kidnap attempt, during which a poultry farm owner and her daughter were shot dead by the assailants.

Less than 24 hours later, gunmen struck again in Ilado community, abducting a popular youth. The victim was reportedly macheted and shot while attempting to escape from his captors, further deepening fears among residents.

Speaking during the protest, a youth leader identified simply as Kunle decried what he described as unchecked operations of armed criminals across the Akure axis, including areas within close proximity to the state capital.

He questioned the utilisation of the state’s security vote, arguing that its impact is yet to be felt despite the worsening security situation.

“We are protesting the incessant killings and kidnappings in Imafon, Igushin and Ilado. Just two days ago, a mother and her daughter were killed, and yesterday, another young man was brutally attacked,” he said.

“We want the government to rise to its responsibility. We have not seen any impact of the monthly security votes being allocated. We are tired of burying our people every week while those responsible for our safety appear helpless.”

He added, “These gunmen operate freely, even within the state capital, yet there is no visible security presence—no patrols, no intervention, no results. We are asking: where exactly is the security vote going?”

The youth leader warned that residents would sustain the protest until decisive steps are taken to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the affected communities.

Saturday’s demonstration is the latest in a string of protests that have swept across parts of Ondo State in the last three months, driven by persistent kidnappings and killings.