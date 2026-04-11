  • Saturday, 11th April, 2026

Musawa Inaugurates Committees to Build Nigeria’s Creative-Economy Infrastructure

Life & Style | 2 hours ago
Musawa (5th from right) with members of the newly inaugurated committee to build creative economy infrastructure in Nigeria

Musawa (5th from right) with members of the newly inaugurated committee to build creative economy infrastructure in Nigeria

Light Nwobodo

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has inaugurated four drafting committees—Policy and Strategy; Programmes and Implementation; Stakeholder Engagement; and Monitoring and Evaluation—to design policy and financing frameworks for Nigeria’s arts, culture, tourism and creative economy.

At the inauguration in Abuja, Musawa said the creative sector commands global attention yet accounts for only about 2.3 per cent of national output, constrained by fragmented governance, weakly enforced intellectual-property rules, and scarce financing.

Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, the ministry has set two headline goals: N100 billion contribution to GDP and two million jobs for young Nigerians by 2030.

“You are charged with reviewing our existing institutional architecture and proposing a coherent governance framework that eliminates fragmentation, clarifies responsibilities, and positions the creative economy as a pillar of national development. The creatives, entrepreneurs, and young Nigerians who depend on this sector deserve no less than your very best,” she said, urging members to treat the work as nation-building, not rhetoric.

Each committee will submit terms of reference and a 90-day work plan by 21 April 2026, with quarterly public briefings to follow. She thanked partners including NESG, UNESCO and UNDP for technical backing.

In his remarks, the CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Dr. Ikenna Nwosu, welcomed the move, stating that the creative economy is not just a cultural asset.

“The creative economy is a powerful economic frontier. Across the world, nations are leveraging their creative industries to drive innovation, create jobs, expand exports, and strengthen their global influence.

“Nigeria, with its immense talent, rich heritage, and global cultural footprint, is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation on the African continent.

“These committees are not just advisory bodies; they are engines of reform and innovation. They are tasked with developing practical, evidence-based work plans that will shape policy, unlock investments, and drive implementation,” Nwosu said.

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