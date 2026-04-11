Kwara APC Elders Caucus Organises Inter-religious Prayers for Tinubu, Bolarinwa 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Special inter-religious prayer sessions were held yesterday by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osi, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State for peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections.

The Chief Imam of Osi, who is also the Chairman, League of Imams and Ulamas for the Ekiti LGA, Alhaji Saadudeen Ajisefinni, and the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the Ekiti LGA, Pastor Kenneth Adegoke, led the prayers in succession.

The clerics also offered prayers for actualisation of political aspiration of both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state governorship aspirant, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), ahead of the 2027 polls.

The event, organised by the APC stakeholders and elders in the Ekiti local government area of the state, also had both the Christian and Muslim clerics praying for an end to prevalent security challenges in the area.

They prayed against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the area, calling on God to enable political office holders to provide good governance as they prepare to take up different political positions.

The event, which was attended by eight past local government chairmen of the area, the APC stakeholders, elders and supporters, was also used by the people to endorse the governorship aspirations of Hon. Bolarinwa and second term ambition of President Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists, one of the APC stakeholders in the area and aspirant for the House of Representatives seat for the Ekiti/Oke Ero/Isin/Irepodun federal constituency, Chief Omogbenle Adeyemi, commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration for impactful development activities.

Chief Adeyemi said that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq would assist the party to produce Hon. Bolarinwa as governor come 2027, “just as the governorship aspirant produced Governor Abdulrazaq while he was chairman of the party in the state in 2019.”

The APC chieftain, who said that Bolarinwa is a preferred choice of the party for 2027 governorship elections, added that stakeholders would eventually rally round the party’s choice.

Also speaking, a former chairman of the local government, Hon. Yinka Dallas, said prayers are essential to be able to enthrone good governance in the state.

“We have seen the way and we don’t want to deviate from it. It’s prayer before anything and prayer after all things. That’s why we’ve endorsed, declared and backed it up with prayers for Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa to be the next governor of the state and for the re-election of President Tinubu.”

The former council boss called for more commitment and dedication from political office leaders in the country, saying that leadership is beyond assumption of office but it is about ensuring impactful governance.

“In this crucial time in Kwara state, we need a committed and dedicated leader like BOB to take mantle of leadership after Governor Abdulrazaq, who has done well.