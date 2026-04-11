Ekiti Varsity Confers Honorary Doctorate on Abayomi Adeyeri

The Senate of Ekiti State University has conferred an honorary Doctor of Finance (Honoris Causa) on Mr. Abayomi Adeyeri, a distinguished banker, visionary business leader, author and exemplary nation builder.

According to a statement by the university on Saturday, the honour recognises Adeyeri’s outstanding professional achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence, as well as his significant contributions to Nigeria’s financial services sector and entrepreneurial development.

Adeyeri hails from Owo in Ondo State, Nigeria, and comes from a family with a strong heritage of educational excellence and community leadership.

He is the son of the late Mr. Olu Adeyeri, a respected retired Principal of Owo High School, the institution founded by the renowned nationalist and former Governor of Ondo State, Michael Adekunle Ajasin. He is also the grandson of the Rev. Augustus Adeyeri, founder of the historic Adeyeri Grammar School. His mother, a distinguished Professor of Education, began her academic career at Ondo State University—now known as Ekiti State University.

Adeyeri obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Botany from the then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti in 1990, and later earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the University of Maiduguri in 1994.

His pursuit of professional excellence led him to become a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, as well as a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria.

He began his professional journey in academia as a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri between 1993 and 1995. In 1996, he transitioned into the banking sector, commencing his banking career with Diamond Bank Plc.

Through diligence, competence and strategic insight, he built a distinguished career across leading financial institutions including Standard Trust Bank and Prudent Bank Plc, where he served as Customer Service Manager and distinguished himself in banking operations and customer relationship management.

In 2004, he joined Ecobank Nigeria Limited, where his leadership abilities quickly became evident. Over the years, he served in several critical roles including Head of Marketing, Branch Manager, and Area Manager in Delta State. His exceptional performance led to his appointment as Head of Public Sector Business for the South-south and South-east regions, with oversight across 11 states.

A defining milestone in his career came in 2013 when he led the project team that successfully implemented a robust Management Information System (MIS) at Ecobank Nigeria.

The success of this transformative initiative earned his team international recognition and an all-expense-paid visit to the bank’s global headquarters in Lomé, Togo. Prior to his voluntary retirement from banking in February 2015, he served as Regional Head, Public Sector (South-South and South-East Directorate).

Adeyeri’s professional accomplishments have been widely recognized. He is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and an Eminent Peace Ambassador of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, an organization affiliated with the United Nations. In 2020, he further expanded his global perspective by earning a professional certification in Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies from Harvard University through the edX platform.

In 2024, demonstrating remarkable entrepreneurial foresight, Adeyeri joined other forward-thinking investment bankers in the strategic acquisition of Tantalizers Plc. The vision was to reposition the company as a modern “Foodtainment” enterprise that integrates food service with entertainment experiences.

Under this renewed strategic direction, the company experienced a remarkable market turnaround, with its share price rising from below N0.50 to over N3.00, making Tantalizers Plc one of the best-performing stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited in 2024.

Beyond corporate leadership, Adeyeri is a respected thought leader and author. His inspirational book, Multiple Bold Steps, has inspired many young people, professionals, and entrepreneurs to discover purpose, pursue excellence, and take decisive steps towards achieving their aspirations.

He is also deeply committed to faith, service, and community development. Adeyeri is an ordained worker in Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel) and an active member of Rotary International through the prestigious Rotary Club of Lagos—the premier Rotary club in Nigeria—where he currently serves as President Nominee. He is also a distinguished member of Ikoyi Club 1938, where he enjoys playing golf.

Today, Abayomi Adeyeri serves as the Group Managing Director of Flobal Financial Services Limited, a finance company licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He is happily married to Mrs. Ibironke Adeyeri, an alumna of Ekiti State University, and their marriage is blessed with two sons: Folaranmi, an alumnus of George Washington University, and Ayomikun, an alumnus of the University of Central Florida.