Commissioner Urges Nigerians to Embrace Varsity Education As Pathway to Poverty Reduction

Funmi Ogundare

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, Friday, called on Nigerians to take university education more seriously as a strategic pathway to poverty reduction and national development.

He also emphasised on building an inclusive and innovation-driven higher education system.

Olohungbebe who made this known at the second matriculation lecture of the African School of Economics, Abuja, said no country has sustainably reduced poverty without investing strategically in higher education.

He stressed that universities must evolve beyond personal advancement to become drivers of economic growth and tools for poverty eradication.

According to Olohungbebe, who also chairs the Forum of State Commissioners of Education in Nigeria, “Higher education contributes to reducing poverty through the promotion of values, ethics and leadership, development of productive skills, entrepreneurship, research-driven innovation and improved access to opportunities.”

He described the poverty trap as a cycle of low productivity and income that leads to minimal savings and investment, adding that universities must equip students with knowledge and practical skills that enhance employability and enterprise creation.

The commissioner also identified factors limiting the impact of university education, including curriculum mismatch with labour market needs, underfunding of research and infrastructure, weak academia-industry linkages and inadequate emphasis on technical skills.

He commended the African School of Economics for prioritising SME development, innovation, employment generation and bridging the gap between education and the labour market.

He advised students to embrace financial literacy, avoid unnecessary debt, build professional networks and acquire future-proof skills, stressing that 21st century universities must equip graduates with both intellectual and practical competencies.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, noted that the institution was conceived as a game changer in higher education through its focus on holistic human capacity development combining academic, technical, professional and entrepreneurial training.

He added: “ASE’s approach is strengthened through partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and parts of Africa.”

Citing data from the State of the Youth Report 2025, the VC noted that about 80 million Nigerian youths are unemployed, while the country produces approximately 1.7 million graduates annually, with 82.9 million Nigerians living in poverty.

He said the figures underscore the need for universities to prepare students for financial independence, which forms the basis of the institution’s total education model.

The VC urged the newly admitted students to utilise their time wisely, emphasising that how they use their present opportunities would determine their future success.

In his remarks, the founder of the university, Prof. Leonard Wantchekon, emphasised the institution’s achievements in building the capacity of young Africans and making them globally competitive.

He commended the management for translating the founding vision into reality.

Also speaking, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Emeritus Is-haq Oloyede, represented by a senior official at the board, Alhaji Najeem Jimoh and a Professor of Journalism and Media Studies, Lagos State University (LASU), Tunde Akanni, congratulated the matriculating students and urged them to remain focused on their studies.

Highlights of the event included the administration of the matriculation oath by the vice-chancellor and presentation of an award to the guest lecturer by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Obinna Obiwulu.