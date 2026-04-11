Arthur Okonkwo Calming Chelle’s Goalkeeping Fears

Until the emergence of Stanley Nwabali, the weakest link in the Super Eagles team in recent times was the goal keeping department. However, lack of able competitive rivalry for the former Chippa United safe hands has led to complacency on his part, culminating in conceding cheap goals. Worse still, he has been without a club since his AFCON performance in Morocco, hence the recent clearance of Wrexham goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo’s nationality switch to Nigeria by FIFA on Tuesday, having earlier starred for England at age-grade level, has brought a relief to Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle, as he now has a pool of goalkeepers to draw from

The world football’s governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday officially confirmed Arthur Okonkwo’s eligibility to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, after several months of uncertainty over his international future.

Okonkwo’s entry comes at a time when Nigeria’s goalkeeping depth chart has gone from stable to unsettled. Stanley Nwabali, who was central to Nigeria’s run to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and a third place finish at the 2025 edition, is currently without a club, having left Chippa United soon after AFCON, leaving him with limited to no match sharpness.

In Super Eagles two recent international friendlies, against Iran and Jordan, the trio of Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Adebayo Adeleye delivered performances that did little to settle the position.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the Hale End Academy graduate, who had earlier starred for his country of birth at the under-16, 17, and 18 levels, was eligible to represent either nation at the senior level.

However, since transitioning out of age-grade competitions, he has yet to receive a call-up to the England senior team, making Nigeria an increasingly attractive option.

Although rumours suggested a potential call-up before the just concluded March international break, but he was ineligible at the time because FIFA had not yet officially approved his nationality switch.

As at Tuesday morning, his change of nationality was formally updated on the FIFA platform for international player transfers. As such, Okonkwo is now cleared to represent Nigeria in all competitions.

The timing of Okonkwo’s eligibility provides a significant boost for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

However, for the existing roster of goalkeepers, the competition for the starting shirt has just intensified. Chelle currently relies on three options: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, and current first-choice Nwabali.

These players will certainly be on high alert, as Okonkwo’s arrival introduces a new level of competition. The former Arsenal man has brilliant shot-stopping ability, particularly in close-range situations.

He also uses his 6’6 height pretty well, as he has a strong aerial presence and is reliable in set-piece situations. Okonkwo is also a very good passer of the ball and stays calm under pressure.

His experience playing in the English Championship gives him a competitive edge, particularly when compared to Uzoho and Nwabali.

The Super Eagles are set to reconvene in June for two high-profile fixtures against Portugal and Poland.

Okonkwo is expected to receive his maiden call-up for these matches, where he will be eager to make his international debut.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peterside Idah has urged the newly cleared shot-stopper, Okonkwo to prove himself at the international level, stressing that club form alone will not guarantee success for the Wrexham A.F.C goalkeeper with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 22-year-old, who developed at Arsenal and currently competes in the EFL Championship, is expected to receive his maiden call-up ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international fixtures.

However, Idah believes the goalkeeper must first adapt to the unique demands of African football before staking a claim for a starting role.

“Well, he still has to prove himself. Being good for your club is quite different from playing for Nigeria,” Idah told Soccernet.ng.

“I’ve seen a lot of players perform very well at club level but struggle with the national team. It’s a different ball game entirely.”

The former international further highlighted the contrast between European and African football environments, noting that external conditions often play a significant role.

“When you’re in England, the weather is good, the clubs are well organised. But when you come to Africa, the situation is always different.”

Despite Okonkwo’s arrival, Idah maintains that the Super Eagles are not short of quality options between the sticks.

“That said, we already have two or three very good goalkeepers. In the last few years, I’m not sure we’ve really had problems in that department because Stanley Nwabali has done well, and Maduka Okoye has also come back,” he added.

Idah concluded by encouraging Okonkwo to remain focused as he bids to break into the team.

“So he still needs to prove himself. But kudos to him—he just has to keep working hard to earn his place.”

Interestingly, Okonkwo conceded five goals in a single game for the first time in his professional career as Wrexham were hammered 5-1 by Southampton in a Championship clash at STK Cae Ras on Tuesday night.

The night was expected to be a moment of celebration for Okonkwo, following confirmation that FIFA had approved his switch of sporting nationality from England to Nigeria, but the occasion was instead marred by an unwanted personal record.

Prior to the visit of Southampton, the Hale End Academy graduate had never conceded more than four goals in a single match.

Okonkwo went on to have loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz before joining Wrexham, initially on loan in the summer of 2023, before the deal was made permanent the following year.

Since joining the Welsh side, Okonkwo has established himself as the team’s starting goalkeeper, making 120 appearances and helping them to two promotions.

This season, he has made 43 appearances in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets in 37 Championship games, the joint seventh-highest in the division.

With Chelle set to assemble his squad for friendlies against Portugal and Poland in June, competition for the number one shirt is expected to intensify.