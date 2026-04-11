  • Saturday, 11th April, 2026

Akume, Musa, Musawa, Govs, Others to Attend 3rd Nigeria Entertainment Economic Roundtable

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Light Nwobodo

The 3rd Nigeria Entertainment and Economic Roundtable is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 14th, 2026 at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja. 

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Entertainment and Economic Roundtable, Chuks Akamadu, said “This year’s edition of the Roundtable has the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume and Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, as Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker respectively.

“The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, is the Host Minister with a select list of distinctive governors who would be sharing perspectives on the nexus between a diversified economy and and national security.”

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