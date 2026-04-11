2027: PDP Will Deliver Tinubu in Nasarawa, Says Umbumgadu 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Dr. David Umbumgadu, has assured that despite his brief stay in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before returning back to PDP, he will lead the opposition party to deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 100 per cent in the 2027 presidential elections.

He explained that three weeks ago, he dumped the PDP to join the APC but the Nasarawa State chapter of the APC block his large members from registering with the party so that they can collectively work for the President, reasons he quickly returned back to the PDP.

He spoke yesterday in Lafia when he led large supporters on a courtesy visit to the office of the Correspondent Chapel of the NUJ in the state.

According to him, “I can’t be a king in my territory and then I will go and become a servant to somebody that does not recognise my value, and I left them, I’m fully back in the PDP, well entrenched, and we fully participated at the PDP convention in Abuja.

“When I was joining them, we sat on the table and discussed, the minimum I asked for APC to do for my people is just register them, I didn’t ask them to give me as little as ward chairman, even ward secretary or ward ex-officio, I didn’t ask them for that, all I ask for is that allow my people to register with the APC.

“I said, I join to add value, my focus is just to join them for the purpose of delivering President Tinubu in Nasarawa State, because when the opposition and the ruling party come together, Tinubu will have 100%, so that is my mission , that is my focus I’m still very focus and consistent in doing that even as a member of the PDP.

“My focus is to work for the President, so I’m still committed in doing that even as an opposition leader and God’s willing, Tinubu will win in Nasarawa State,” he said

He added that what attracted him to President Tinubu is his commitment to construct the Akwanga/Jos super-highway as the road killed 10 of his close friends and course mates in the University of Jos during his university days, and since then, he vowed that anybody who will construct the road will be his role model.

He explained further that he is going to contest the 2026 Nasarawa North Senatorial district bye election coming up soon to replace late Senator Godiya Akwashiki who died early this year, adding that he will go ahead to also contest the 2027 Governorship of the State under the platform of the PDP.

On zoning, David Umbumgadu said, the three Senatorial district of the state have had it, starting with Nasarawa West in 1999 and followed by Nasarawa South while the Nasarawa North is rounding up the circle with Governor Abdullahi Sule and that it’s appropriate to start with Nasarawa North where it’s rounding up.