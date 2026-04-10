We’ll Recommend Sanctions against INEC, Poll Riggers, Says US Firm Hired By Atiku



Chuks Okocha in the

A lobbying firm based in Washington, United States, Von Batten-Montague-York, has vowed to recommend sanctions against Nigerian politicians and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who attempt to manipulate or undermine the country’s electoral process.

In a statement on X, the firm said it would henceforth spotlight electoral officials and individuals that engage in election rigging in Nigeria.

The firm said it would recommend the electoral offenders to the office of the US president and Congress for global sanctions that would include asset freezes and travel bans.

“We will recommend to the Office of the President and Congress that Global Magnitsky sanctions be imposed on any Nigerian politician or official of INEC who engages in efforts to rig Nigeria’s ongoing electoral process.

“These measures should include freezing all foreign assets, restricting access to the global financial system, and imposing travel bans on individuals and their immediate family members,” it stated.

The firm said despite the US State Department noting that INEC has the institutional capacity to conduct credible federal elections, the electoral commission has repeatedly shown weaknesses when confronted with deliberate attempts by political actors to interfere in the voting process.

According to the firm, the vulnerabilities were evident during the 2023 elections, adding that “current developments suggest the same pattern may be emerging again.”

Even though the US Congress was on Easter recess, Von Batten-Montague-York said it was actively sharing the state department’s concerns with key members and intended to brief congressional leadership and senior officials at the country’s national security council early next week.

“Unlike the Biden Administration, which took no meaningful action in 2023, it is not in President Donald Trump’s nature to remain passive in the face of an election being openly undermined,” it stated.

Von Batten-Montague-York emphasised that its aim was to hold accountable any politicians or INEC officials, who compromised the integrity of Nigeria’s elections.

Atiku Abubakar had hired the US firm to protect and strengthen his “reputational standing” in the US.

The contract agreement was signed by Karl Von Batten, the managing partner at the firm, and Fabiyi Oladimeji, a Nigerian politician, on March 9 and 10, 2026, respectively.

According to the document filed with the US Department of Justice, one of the contract’s objectives entailed that the firm would “counterbalance” the Nigerian government’s “lobbying narratives” in the US.

Based on the contract details, the firm would facilitate and arrange meetings for the former vice-president to engage with US government officials and members of Congress.

Von Batten-Montague-York would also provide Atiku with “guidance on policy positioning, reputational considerations, and engagement strategy.”