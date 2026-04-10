  • Friday, 10th April, 2026

United Nigeria Airlines Admitted into IATA Traffic Agreement

Business | 4 seconds ago

United Nigeria Airlines has announced that it has achieved a significant milestone in global expansion strategy by being officially admitted as a party to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Multilateral Interline Traffic Agreement (MITA) for passenger operations.

The landmark achievement, confirmed via IATA Memorandum ADMIN/INTERLINE/4811, follows strict compliance with PSC Resolution 780.

Spokesman of the airline, Chibuike Eloka, said the inclusion marked a pivotal moment for United Nigeria Airlines, transitioning from a domestic operator to a globally recognized player capable of seamless international collaboration.

He said that by joining the MITA framework, United Nigeria Airlines was now positioned to enter into code-sharing and interline partnerships with hundreds of IATA-member airlines worldwide, significantly enhancing the passenger experience through seamless, single-ticket itineraries, unified baggage check-ins, and smoother connections between United Nigeria Airlines flights and those of major global carriers.

​“This is more than just a regulatory approval; it is a gateway to the world for United Nigeria Airlines. Admission into the MITA network validates our operational standards and aligns us with global best practices in aviation. We are now ready to offer our passengers unparalleled access to global destinations through strategic partnerships,”Eloka said.

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