UNIJOS Counts Losses, Strengthens Security as Academic Activities Resume

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Vice‑Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya, has confirmed the deaths of two students and injuries to three other members of the university community following the March 29 Angwan Rukuba attack and subsequent violence around Bauchi Road.

Speaking during a press briefing at the university yesterday, the VC described the incidents as “deeply saddening,” and extended condolences to the affected families and the Angwan Rukuba community, where over 25 people were killed by unidentified gunmen.

The attacks, which began on March 29, prompted the Plateau State Government to impose a 48‑hour curfew in Jos North. The University of Jos, which had commenced first‑semester examinations on March 16, was forced to reschedule examinations slated for March 30 and 31, and later those of April 1 and 2, in line with security directives.

Although the curfew was relaxed on April 1, renewed violence erupted that same morning in areas close to the university, heightening tension among students and residents.

Professor Ishaya explained that management had advised students wishing to travel for the Easter break to use buses provided in collaboration with security agencies. However, the move triggered an uncoordinated influx of evacuation vehicles from state governments, local governments, and private organisations.

“While we appreciate their intentions, the process became counterproductive and created the impression that the university was unsafe,” he said, stressing that the institution was never closed and that many students and staff remained on campus throughout the crisis.

The VC provided a breakdown of those affected, which include Abel Joro Gershon, 300‑level Building student, shot on March 29, died on April 5 at JUTH ICU.

Ishaya Patrick, 300‑level Geography and Planning student, sustained leg injuries and is receiving treatment at JUTH.

Duguryil Ufialas Daniel, staff of the Directorate of Student Affairs, was shot in the thigh and is hospitalised.

Adeyomo Oluwafemi Temitope, a 500‑level Quantity Surveying student, was killed on April 1 after leaving campus and running into violence on Bauchi Road.

Longji Molshap Wurnnokol, 300‑level Geology student, was attacked on Bauchi Road and is currently receiving treatment after being stabilised at Ola Hospital.

In total, four students and one staff member were affected, with two students losing their lives.

Professor Ishaya disclosed that top security officials, including the Chief of Army Staff, the Commissioner of Police, the Director of DSS, and the GOC 3 Division visited the campus between April 1 and April 7 to assess the situation and strengthen security.

He emphasised that no breach of peace occurred within any of the university’s campuses throughout the crisis.

The VC reaffirmed that academic activities resumed on April 7 after the Easter break, and examinations will continue on April 13, to allow students who travelled more time to return.

He assured parents and students that security has been significantly enhanced on campus, along access routes, and across the city.

Professor Ishaya expressed gratitude to the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, security agencies, JUTH, Ola Hospital, and community leaders for their support during the crisis.