Push for Justice Reform Gains Momentum as AGF Backs Practical Legal Training for Young Lawyers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria’s drive to strengthen its criminal justice system received a fresh boost on Thursday as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, threw his weight behind practical legal training as a catalyst for reform, urging emerging lawyers to take ownership of the country’s rule of law.

Speaking in Abuja through his representative, Hauwa Dimka, at the Administration of Criminal Justice Academy Moot Competition, Fagbemi underscored the urgent need to move beyond theoretical legal education to hands-on experience that prepares young practitioners for the realities of Nigeria’s justice system.

The competition, organised by the Juristrust Centre in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, was framed not just as a student exercise, but as a strategic intervention in addressing longstanding gaps in legal training and justice delivery.

Fagbemi described Nigeria’s justice sector as one that requires bold, skilled and ethically grounded professionals, noting that the success of reforms such as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 hinges on the capacity of lawyers to interpret and apply the law effectively.

He warned that without a new generation of competent and reform-minded legal practitioners, even the most progressive laws risk falling short of their intended impact.

“The future of justice in Nigeria depends on how well prepared you are today,” he said, charging participants to embrace integrity, professionalism and courage in the face of systemic challenges.

The event also drew attention to the growing role of non-state actors and international partners in shaping Nigeria’s legal landscape, particularly in promoting accountability, efficiency and innovation within the justice system.

Executive Director of the Juristrust Centre, Adedeji Adekunle, said the initiative was deliberately designed to expose students to real-life courtroom dynamics and critical thinking, equipping them to confront practical legal challenges early in their careers.

He noted that participants from universities across the country demonstrated not only academic excellence but also a deepening understanding of justice as a tool for societal transformation.

Reinforcing the importance of mentorship and innovation, Kole Shettima of the MacArthur Foundation called on young lawyers to rethink traditional approaches to legal practice by embracing technology and new ideas that can improve access to justice.

Similarly, the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Cheikh Touré, highlighted the broader implications of the initiative, describing it as a pipeline for grooming the next generation of justice sector leaders.

He stressed that beyond advocacy skills, the competition instils values of fairness, discipline and ethical responsibility—qualities he said are essential for restoring public trust in the justice system.

Themed “From Theory to Trial: Mentorship Pathways for Emerging Criminal Lawyers in Nigeria,” the event culminated in a high-stakes moot court finale, showcasing the talents of law students from multiple institutions and reinforcing a growing consensus: that meaningful justice reform in Nigeria must begin with how its lawyers are trained.