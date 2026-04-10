PIA: Stakeholders Urge Strategic Partnership Between Host Communities, Oil/Gas Companies

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Stakeholders have advocated strategic partnerships between host communities, oil and gas companies, regulators, and government, saying it is crucial for the effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The position emerged at a Stakeholders Forum organised by the KEFFESSO Host Community Development Trust, held at the NCDMB Conference Centre, Yenagoa.

The theme for the engagement was ‘Strengthening Visionary Leadership, Accountability and Inclusive Growth in Host Communities.’

The KEFFESSO Host Community Development Trust is made up of 11 host communities in Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa State, comprising Koluama 1 & 2, Ezetu 1 & 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni, Sangana, Opu-Okumbiri, Okumbiribeleu and Oginbiri.

The trust is one of the legal entities established under the PIA 2021 to manage proceeds of the three per cent annual operating expenditure of the oil companies operating in the area for the development of host communities.

In his address at the one-day interactive session, Chairman of KEFFESSO HCDT Board of Trustees, King Moses Theophilus, who is also the traditional ruler of Moko Ama in Sangana and Akassa kingdom in Brass Local Government Area, highlighted some of the success stories of the body.

Theophilus stated that to overcome the challenges of the PIA, there was need for all stakeholders to close ranks and work towards actualising the objective of developing the communities.

He stated, “Distinguished participants, while we acknowledge the PIA as a transformative framework that has placed development opportunities directly in the hands of our communities, we must also be candid in recognising that its implementation is not without challenges.

“There are still gaps that require deliberate attention particularly in areas such as local community participation in contracting and subcontracting, employment opportunities, and sustained capacity building for our people.:

Theophilus said, “The PIA, therefore, must be seen not as a complete solution in itself, but as a strong foundation upon which we must continue to build through intentional actions and sustained commitment.

“This is why collaboration is no longer optional it is essential. It is imperative that we, as stakeholders across all sectors, come together to forge coordinated and practical solutions to these challenges.”

He explained, “Within the HCDTs especially, there is a growing need for stronger alignment, shared learning, and collective problem-solving to avoid duplication, improve efficiency, and maximize impact.

“By strengthening partnerships among communities, settlers, regulators, and development partners, and by fostering a culture of synergy and accountability, we can build a more resilient and effective framework one that not only delivers projects, but also drives inclusive growth, equity, and long-term sustainability across our communities.”

Managing Director and CEO of the settlors, First Exploration and Production, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, represented by Head, Social Performance, Ayebatonye Basuo, stressed that the partnership with KEFFESSO HCDT had resulted in many intervention programmes, including medical outreach and educational schemes that have benefitted community members and fostered peace and social stability in communities.

He said, “First E&P’s relationship with KEFFESO HCDT is anchored on partnership. Our commitment to the communities in which we operate goes far beyond the business of energy or our regulatory obligations.

“It is rooted in a deep sense of responsibility to the people and places that make our work possible. Through our robust portfolio of social investments focused on health, education and enterprise development, we are striving to create a better, sustainable future for all with a special focus on the communities that we operate in. “

Executive Secretary of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engineer Felix Omatsola-Ogbe, represented by Director, Corporate Services, Dr. Abdulmalik Halilu, pledged NCDMB’s continued support to HCDTs and host communities, especially in the implementation of PIA.

He said, “I commend NNPC and First E&P for partnering with KEFFESO HCDT in a structured manner that aligns with the spirit of the PIA—turning development from a promise into a process: planned, funded, executed, and measured.

“My message today is simple: we all have a role. Community leaders must keep the vision clear and the people united. Youth and women must be included not as observers, but as decision-makers and drivers of progress.

“Industry partners must continue engagement with respect, transparency, and consistency. And institutions.”

There were goodwill messages from Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, through Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Peter Afagha, and key note addresses by Chief Executive of Nigerian Mainstream, Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engineer Sayidu Mohammed, represented by Bayelsa State Coordinator, Godwin Iruafemiand; and CEO of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, represented by the Field Coordinator, Bayelsa State, Mr. Sylvester Bighoro.

The event also featured workshops for HCDT chairmen and secretaries as well as women, youths and community representatives, and a plenary session.