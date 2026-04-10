Nigeria Unveils $1bn Forest Rescue Plan to Combat Climate Crisis, Halt Rapid Deforestation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria has launched an ambitious $1 billion forest recovery initiative, in one of its most decisive moves to confront deforestation, climate change, and the growing threat to livelihoods tied to shrinking natural resources.

The plan was unveiled in Abuja at the National Validation Workshop of Nigeria’s Country Package, titled, “Securing Nigeria’s Forest Future (SNFF).”

It outlined a sweeping 10-year strategy (2026–2036) aimed at restoring degraded forest landscapes, strengthening governance, and unlocking sustainable financing for the sector.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, warned that Nigeria’s forests—long regarded as critical national assets—were under severe and escalating pressure.

He said deforestation, unsustainable resource extraction, land-use changes, and climate variability were rapidly eroding forest ecosystems that millions of Nigerians depended on for survival.

“Forests are central to our environmental stability, economic resilience, and the livelihoods of our people, but the pressures they face today demand urgent and coordinated national action,” the minister said.

The SNFF initiative, developed under the global Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership (FCLP), is designed to translate Nigeria’s climate commitments into measurable outcomes by integrating forest restoration, climate resilience, green job creation, and innovative financing into a unified national framework.

At the core of the plan is a target to mobilise approximately $1 billion in blended finance, combining public funding, international climate support, private investment, and carbon market mechanisms.

Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Environment, Halima Bawa-Bwari, described the initiative as a critical turning point in Nigeria’s environmental governance, emphasising the urgent need for long-term, coordinated action.

Bawa-Bwari stated that Nigeria’s forests played a vital role in biodiversity conservation, climate regulation, and national economic development, but were increasingly threatened by rising energy demand, agricultural expansion, and environmental degradation.

She said, “Our forest landscapes are under immense strain. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach that brings together government, private sector actors, development partners, and local communities.”

Bawa-Bwari explained that the SNFF framework provided a detailed roadmap for systemic reform, including restoring degraded lands, strengthening institutional coordination, expanding green livelihood opportunities, and improving transparency and monitoring systems.

Beyond financing and policy, both officials stressed that the success of the initiative will depend heavily on inclusive participation, particularly from forest-dependent communities, civil society groups, and state governments.

They said the validation workshop was a crucial stage in refining the framework to ensure it reflected broad national ownership and delivered tangible results.

“This process is about building a collective vision that ensures real impact for both our forests and our people,” Bawa-Bwari added.

Lawal also said the initiative aligned with Nigeria’s broader environmental commitments, including the National Forest Policy, National REDD+ Strategy, obligations under the Paris Agreement, and Climate Change Act, 2021.

He expressed confidence that the outcome of the workshop would position Nigeria to scale up forest conservation efforts in a more coordinated and impactful manner.

“With this initiative, Nigeria is taking a bold step towards securing its forest resources for future generations while contributing meaningfully to global climate and biodiversity goals,” the minister said, as he formally declared the workshop open.

Stakeholders at the event, including representatives from federal and state governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector, were expected to finalise a framework that would redefine Nigeria’s forest management strategy over the next decade.

If successfully implemented, the SNFF initiative could mark a turning point in Nigeria’s fight against environmental degradation, while opening new pathways for green investment, climate resilience, and sustainable economic growth.