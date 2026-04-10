Mali Suspends Recognition of ‘SADR’

The Republic of Mali has announced the withdrawal of its recognition of the so- called Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) following a thorough review of the Sahara dispute, which has an impact on sub-regional peace and security.

According to the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), this position was expressed on Friday in a statement by the Malian Government delivered by Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mali, following his meeting with his Moroccan counterpart.

Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, is on a visit to Bamako under the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

In the same statement, Mali “supports the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only serious and credible basis for resolving this dispute and considers that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the most realistic solution.”

Mali also expressed “its support for the efforts of the United Nations and the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, as well as for the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, particularly Resolution 2797 (2025), adopted on October 31, 2025,”according to the same source.

The Malian minister further stated that this decision will be shared with the regional and international organizations of which Mali is a member, as well as with the diplomatic corps accredited in Bamako.

This decision to withdraw its recognition of SADR has added Mali to a growing number of countries , including Bolivia recently,that are withdrawing recognition of the Polisario’s entity and instead supporting the UN-led political process.

In addition, a number of countries across the globe have recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces in the Sahara and supported the country’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and realistic solution to the dispute.