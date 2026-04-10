Jonathan Queries Why Democracy Does Not Ensure Economic Growth in Africa

• Says UAE, China recording economic gains without democracy

•Admits democracy under increasing strain globally

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has queried why democracy in Africa does not guarantee economic gains, saying even in countries like the United Arab Emirates and China, there have been evident economic gains without democracy.

He spoke at the tenth founder’s day anniversary of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, on the convening and report launch on the strengthening of the nexus between Democracy and the economic growth in Nigeria.

In his closing remarks, Jonathan said, “This gathering comes at a critical moment in our national and global history. Across the world, democracy is under increasing strain. It is challenged by economic hardship, social pressures, insecurity, and a growing distrust in institutions.

“In Africa, these pressures are further reflected in contested elections, democratic backsliding, and rising instability. For too long, the relationship between democracy and economic growth has been assumed, but not sufficiently examined within our local realities.

“The central question before us is clear: how can democratic governance become a more effective vehicle for economic transformation and shared prosperity? (Is democracy promoting economic growth better than other forms of government?)

“Democracy, in its truest form, is not merely a system of elections. It is a system of accountability, inclusion, and opportunity. It is about building institutions that are strong, transparent, and responsive.

“It is about creating an environment where enterprise can flourish, innovation can thrive, and every citizen can find dignity in work and hope in the future.

“And yet, we must also confront an uncomfortable truth: where democratic systems fail to deliver economic progress, they risk losing legitimacy. This is the gap we must urgently close.

‘’Our country is not immune to these trends. Nigeria’s journey offers both lessons and opportunities. Our democracy has endured, but endurance alone is not enough. Effective policies that promote economic growth are crucial to making our democracy more sustainable.

“The findings of this report challenge us to rethink assumptions, strengthen institutions, and align our democratic processes with sound economic policies. The path forward is not to choose between democracy and development, but to make them mutually reinforcing.

“A strong democracy should create the conditions for economic growth, and inclusive economic growth should, in turn, deepen and sustain democracy. This is the vision we must pursue at this point in our national development experience,” he stated.

He wondered how countries that don’t practise democracy like China and the United Arab Emirates and yet thrive more than those that practise democratic rule.

According to him, “Countries that practise democracy still send their children to the countries where democracy is not practised and yet there is good governance in these countries.”

He commended the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, it’s partners, and all contributors for launch of the report, saying, “I urge policymakers, civil society, and the private sector to take these insights seriously and act on them with urgency and commitment.

“History will not judge us merely by the systems we uphold, but by the outcomes we deliver. Let us, therefore, work together to build a Nigeria where democracy is not only defended, but truly felt; through opportunity, prosperity, and justice for all.”