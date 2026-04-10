Idris: Nigeria’s Stability Critical to West Africa’s Peace, Prosperity

• Insists Nigeria fully operational, despite US travel advisory

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said Nigeria is paramount to the stability and peace of the West African region. Idris said this yesterday at the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Forum 2026, held at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The minister stated that Nigeria was a stable and functional sovereignty steadfastly on the path of recovery and growth.

He stated, “Nigeria’s stability and progress are closely tied to West Africa’s stability. A peaceful and democratic region creates opportunities for growth, investment, and shared prosperity.”

He stressed that for over five decades the country had played a leading role in promoting peace, democratic governance, and regional integration across West Africa.

Idris itemised the country’s contributions to include peacekeeping missions, mediation efforts, and support for democratic transitions, saying the country has consistently demonstrated leadership in advancing peace and cooperation across the sub-region.

He restated the federal government’s commitment to working with regional and global partners to ensure that Nigeria continued to play its leadership role in advancing peace, security, and development across West Africa.

Idris also referenced recent narratives suggesting that Nigeria was on the brink of collapse, describing them as false and misleading.

He stressed that current realities showed a country making steady progress in security and economic reforms.

He said, “We must reject the false narrative that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse. This does not reflect the realities of governance, security management, and ongoing reforms. Nigeria remains stable and is moving forward.”

The minister reiterated the federal government’s strong commitment to security, backed by significant investment and operational results.

He said N5.41 trillion was allocated to security in the 2026 budget – the highest sectoral allocation – to strengthen military capacity, intelligence coordination, and community-based peacebuilding.

He added that several terror commanders had been neutralised during recent operations, while thousands of kidnapped victims were rescued across the country.

The minister also alluded to the positive effects of the ongoing economic reforms, with improved fiscal stability and stronger growth projections.

He stated, “Fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms are stabilising public finances. Inflation has reduced, and global institutions project Nigeria’s economy will grow above the global average in 2026.”

Meanwhile, the federal government reassured Nigerians and international partners that public institutions remained fully operational, with no disruption to governance, economic activity, or daily life.

Idris delivered the conviction in the light of the recent US government advisory directing the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Abuja.

He described the US warning as a routine precaution guided by internal protocols that did not reflect the overall security situation across Nigeria.

“While we acknowledge isolated security challenges in some areas, there is no general breakdown of law and order, and the vast majority of the country remains stable,” he said.

The minister highlighted ongoing and measurable gains in security operations that had minimised threats and sustained stability in the country.

He said recent military operations in the affected regions had disrupted criminal networks, limited the activities of armed groups, and improved safety in vulnerable communities.

While acknowledging that the US, like every country, had the right to issue travel advisories based on its own assessment, Idris urged balanced and up-to-date reporting that reflected the progress being made.

“We encourage our international partners to continuously engage with Nigerian authorities to obtain a more comprehensive and current understanding of the situation on the ground,” he stated.