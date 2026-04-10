FRSC Records 61.29% Drop in Tanker Fatalities

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has announced a landmark breakthrough in its sustained campaign against tanker and trailer related crashes, recording a remarkable 61.29 percent reduction in fatalities and a 15.53 percent decline in crash severity index in 2025.

These gains, it noted, have been directly attributed to the effective implementation of the Safe-to-Load Programme under the strategic leadership of the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed.

Speaking during the flag-off of the 2026 Technical Training for FRSC Desk Officers at petroleum depots and terminals in Lagos, the Corps Marshal described the figures as a clear validation of the Corps data-driven enforcement model and inter-agency collaboration framework.

He noted that the Safe-to-Load Programme, introduced in 2015 alongside Nigeria’s alignment with global safety protocols on the transportation of dangerous goods, has fundamentally transformed compliance levels across the petroleum haulage sector.

From a modest 58.2 percent compliance with Class G Driver Licence requirements at inception, the Corps has now achieved an impressive 99.4 percent, while installation of critical safety components such as API-standard leak-proof systems has risen to 98.3 percent.

The Corps Marshal, in a statement issued by the Deputy Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Osondu Ohaeri, however, stressed that despite the measurable progress, the Corps will not relent in its pursuit of zero fatalities.

He warned that any tanker that fails to meet Safe-to-Load requirements will be denied loading without exception, while all tanker-related crashes will attract comprehensive investigations extending across the entire value chain, from depot operators to vehicle owners.

He further decried persistent violations such as tampering with speed limiting devices and poor maintenance culture, describing them as unacceptable threats to national safety.

Reinforcing the Corps renewed enforcement posture, the Corps Marshal declared that “the era of impunity on Nigerian roads is over,” emphasising that the Safe-to-Load Programme is no longer just a regulatory tool, but a national safety imperative.

He charged operators, drivers, and all stakeholders to embrace total compliance, noting that every avoided crash represents lives saved, property protected, and national resources preserved.

Muhammad, therefore, hinted that the Corps remains commitment to deepening technology driven monitoring systems, strengthening capacity building for its personnel, and sustaining strategic partnerships with key industry stakeholders including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), MEMAN, DAPPMAN, NARTO, NUPENG, and IPMAN.