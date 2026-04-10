Barau Urges Stronger Democratic Institutions to Tackle West Africa’s Security Threats

• As Akpoti-Uduaghan backs women’s inclusion, pledges N1m monthly for documentation initiative

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, on Thursday called for the sustained strengthening of democratic institutions across West Africa, warning that only resilient governance structures can effectively confront the region’s growing security and political challenges.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the 2026 Forum organised by Voice of Nigeria, VON, in Abuja, Barau said although the sub-region had made notable democratic gains, much work remained to consolidate those achievements.

The high-level event, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, brought together media professionals, parliamentarians, diplomats, heads of agencies, senior military officers and traditional rulers to examine Nigeria’s role in advancing democratic stability within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Barau, who also serves as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, stressed that recent developments in parts of the region underscore the urgency of reinforcing democratic institutions to withstand emerging threats.

He described legislatures as pivotal to democratic sustainability, noting they remain the bedrock of accountability, transparency and constitutional order.

“As parliamentarians, we are committed to legislative initiatives that reinforce democratic governance, deepen regional collaboration, and strengthen Nigeria’s contributions to West Africa’s collective progress,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President assured the National Assembly would continue to deepen legislative oversight and pursue policies aimed at strengthening governance and regional cooperation.

He added that Nigerian lawmakers had sustained engagement with their counterparts across West Africa to promote dialogue, cooperation and legislative diplomacy in line with ECOWAS objectives.

Barau however stressed that democracy must ultimately deliver tangible benefits to citizens, urging governments across the sub-region to prioritise people-centred policies.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s leadership role within ECOWAS, describing it as both a privilege and a responsibility that must be exercised through example, partnership and adherence to democratic norms.

According to him, strengthening institutions domestically while supporting democratic stability across the region would position Nigeria as a pillar of stability and a driver of regional integration.

The lawmaker further charged the media to play a more proactive role in shaping global narratives about Africa, warning that misinformation could erode public trust and weaken democratic culture.

“The future of West Africa depends on our shared commitment to peace, democratic governance and regional solidarity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) has made a strong case for greater inclusion of women in leadership and knowledge systems, stressing that documentation of women’s contributions is critical to achieving gender equality.

Speaking at the WikiGap Nigeria Symposium 2026 in Abuja, the senator argued the marginalisation of women in knowledge spaces directly translates to their exclusion from positions of power.

“When women are invisible in knowledge, they are excluded from power. That is why WikiGap is not just a project; it is a movement to correct historical silence,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan lamented that despite the significant roles played by Nigerian women in leadership, innovation and community development, many of their contributions remain undocumented and undervalued.

“What is not recorded is often forgotten, and what is forgotten is rarely rewarded,” she added.

She urged journalists, writers and digital content creators to take responsibility for reshaping narratives around women by documenting their journeys, achievements and challenges.

The senator also called on women to move beyond being subjects of documentation to becoming active producers of knowledge in the digital space.

In a major highlight of her intervention, Akpoti-Uduaghan pledged a monthly donation of ₦1 million to support a writing competition aimed at preserving the stories of notable Nigerian women.

“Let us be intentional. Let us document boldly. Because every story we preserve is a step toward equality. When we write women into history, we write them into the future,” she said.

The symposium, organised by Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, featured panel discussions, workshops and collaborative sessions focused on bridging the gender gap in digital knowledge systems.

Participants underscored the importance of collective action in ensuring that women are not only active contributors to society but are also adequately recognised and documented in historical and digital records.

Together, the twin interventions by Barau and Akpoti-Uduaghan underscored a broader call for inclusive and resilient democratic systems, anchored on strong institutions and equitable representation, as the foundation for sustainable development in Nigeria and across West Africa.