Afreximbank Beefs Up Assets to $48.5bn as Net Loans, Advances Hit $33.5bn in 2025

James Emejo in Abuja





African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), alongside its subsidiaries, yesterday said it grew total assets and contingencies by 21 per cent to $48.5 billion in 2025, from $40.1 billion in the preceding year.

The performance underscored sustained financial resilience, increased market confidence, and strategic execution amid consistent growth trajectory.

In a statement, the bank said the group’s net loans and advances stood at $33.5 billion, compared to $29 billion in 2024, an increase of 16 per cent, supported by continued disbursements across the continent and the Caribbean through various product offerings.

The group funded strategic priority areas, including manufacturing, infrastructure, food security, and climate adaptation.

The group’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained stable at 2.43 per cent, compared to 2.33 per cent in the preceding year, demonstrating consistent portfolio quality.

Group’s liquidity position remained robust, with cash and cash equivalents at $6.0 billion, compared to $4.6 billion in 2024. Liquid assets accounted for 14 per cent of total assets, above the bank’s strategic minimum level of 10 per cent.

Shareholders’ funds grew by 17 per cent to $8.4 billion, driven by net income of $1.2 billion, and new equity inflows of $299.4 million raised under the General Capital Increase II.

According to the bank, Gross Income increased by 6.06 per cent, reaching $3.5 billion in the review period, from $3.3 billion achieved in 2024.

However, operating expenses increased to $459.2 million, from $367.7 million, reflecting strategic staff expansion, and inflationary pressures, with the group maintaining strong cost efficiency resulting in a cost-to-income ratio of 21 per cent in 2025, compared to 18 per cent in 2024, well below the strategic ceiling of 30 per cent.

Afrexim bank stated that contrary to concerns raised by some rating agencies during the year, the bank accessed international bond markets by successfully raising over $800 million from Japan and China, courtesy of the Samurai and Panda bonds in 2025. This, it said, demonstrated the group’s fund-raising capabilities and the solid nature of its DNA as a pan-African multilateral financial institution committed to ensuring that Africa’s full and sustainable self-reliance remained firm.

Net income increased by 19 per cent to $1.2 billion in 2025, up from $973.5 million in the prior year.

The results were achieved through the expanded delivery of tailored financial and advisory solutions that supported trade, fostered industrialisation, and enhanced economic self-reliance.

Commenting on the report, Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Denys Denya, said, “Despite continuing global geopolitical challenges and disruptions caused by some rating actions, the group delivered excellent financial performance in 2025, a fitting tribute to a decade of consequential leadership under Professor Oramah, with total assets and contingencies reaching $49 billion.

“Pleasingly, the group is way ahead on most of its targets in delivery on its 6 Strategic plan that ends on 31 December 2026. With recently established subsidiaries such as FEDA and AfrexInsure becoming profitable, Net income grew by 19 per cent to stand at $1.2 billion, underpinned by a strong capital base of $8.4 billion.”

Denya added, “The group’s balance sheet is at its strongest level ever, with liquidity levels and capitalisation well above target and good asset quality. These results are a testament to the unwavering execution by the group’s hard working human capital.

“We entered the 2026 financial year with significant momentum, ready to scale the group’s impact, accelerate trade integration and value addition across Global Africa, and deliver greater value to our shareholders.”