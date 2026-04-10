Adeola Fits the Bill as Next Gov of Ogun

Remi Adefulu writes that the Chairman of the Senate committee on Appropriations, Olamilekan Adeola, a ranking Senator from Ogun West, has all the potentials including political experience to emerge as next governor of Ogun state come 2027.

Ogun State, South West, Nigeria, is arguably one of the most endowed among the 36 states of the country in terms of human and material resources. But analysts generally agree that the Gateway State is far from where it ought to be in terms of growth and advancement. This is not an indictment of Gov Dapo Abiodun as he is best to change the senario.

This is largely due to the fact the state’s vast endowments remain largely untapped for the good of the state and her people and make the state a strong force in the comity of states in the country. Several administrations have done their bit in terms of raising the bar of development, but a wide gulf still exists in terms of reaping maximally from what God has bequeathed the state with.

For instance, many are still at a loss regarding why Ogun State has not fully reaped from her proximity to Lagos which ranks among the leading economies in Africa. Both states have a cooperation deal, courtesy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, which is quite commendable but more needs to be done. The beauty of it is that the foundation has been laid by the present administrations in the two states, but the needed push is highly awaited.

One of the areas that would definitely improve the economy of the two states is a commercial railway venture to service both states. Already, the service is in existence between Iddo in Lagos to Agbado, Ogun State, but expectations are that the rail will receive additional push to other parts of Ogun State, since the state forms a circle around Lagos State.

Ogun State in particular needs to be at the forefront of this agitation as it stands to benefit optimally from this project because it possesses vast lands for agricultural and industrial use, which are scarce in Lagos. Even without this project, Governor Abiodun has been able to build on the efforts of past administrations by attracting mega businesses into Ogun State.

His administration has equally opened up many parts of the state through the construction of several roads and bridges as a way of spreading development across the state.

However, his administration will do well to put in more energy into the joint cooperation agreement with Lagos State which covers many areas including rail, agric and others before his administration gradually grinds to a halt. It will be the icing on the cake of his impactful administration as he would have bequeathed an indelible legacy to his state. Surely, this would be one of the worthwhile things that the incoming administration would be inheriting and likely to build upon in view of its strategic importance to the socio-economic development of the Gateway State.

As earlier stated, Ogun State has barely scratched the surface given its enormous human and material resources scattered across the state.

Already, many are jostling to be the state’s number one citizen and their credentials are intimidating. The list includes Mr Tunde Lemo, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank; foremost journalist, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf; Senator Solomon Adeola a.k.a Yayi; Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello; Alhaji Sarafa Ishola, Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; Mr Ladi Adebutu and Hon Dimeji Bankole, former House of Representatives Speaker and Gboyega Nasir Isiaka a.k.a GNI.

No doubt, these aspirants, mostly from the APC, are political heavyweights most of whom are eminently qualified to occupy the coveted seat, going by their pedigree. However, one man stands out among the pack in terms of experience, competence and capacity and that is arguably Senator Solomon Adeola. At every level, he has demonstrated the highest commitment and capacity, shining like a million stars in all his endeavors.

As chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, Yayi, as he is fondly called, gave the assignment his best shot, becoming the toast of his colleagues in the process. It was therefore little wonder that he was elevated to the position of Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, representing 10 of Lagos 20 Local Governments in the ‘Center of Excellence’. This ‘Golden Fish’ was fished out again and made the chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, an assignment which earned him even more laurels and applause.

His people in Ogun West Senatorial District virtually dragged him from Lagos to represent them in the same capacity and the technocrat has not disappointed them thus far. An assertive voice on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, no senator representing Ogun West has fared better than Yayi since 1999, going by his enviable track-record, which include the upgrading of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to a University, mega empowerment programmes, vocational training, scholarship awards and many more.

Across the length and breadth of Ogun State, Adeola’s footprints are visible for all to see despite representing just one Senatorial District. These he has done by using his network of contacts across the different strata of government and without expecting any form of reward in return.

All these he has done with little or no noise at all, leaving his good works to do the talking instead of any needless noise.

A party man to the core, Yayi is one of those that have contributed to the fortunes of APC in and out of election season as seen in the performance of the party during the 2023 general elections across Ogun West.

Though desirous of governing Ogun State, Yayi is not desperate but focused on delivering his mandate, and showing clearly his philosophy of politics without bitterness. That is why he is a friend to all the high and, mighty and maintains a rare relationship with the grassroots in the politics of Ogun State and beyond.

With his gravitas, experience and exposure, Ogun will surely be in safe hands with Adeola as Governor in 2027.

-Adefulu writes from Lagos