West Africa’s Child Protection Laws Under Scrutiny as ECOWAS Lawmakers Confront ’Implementation Failure’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





A growing disconnect between policy promises and real-life protection for vulnerable children has come under sharp scrutiny as lawmakers across West Africa begin high-level deliberations in Freetown.

The ECOWAS Parliament on Wednesday opened a five-day Joint Committee Meeting aimed at tackling what officials increasingly describe as an “implementation crisis” in child protection systems across the region.

While West African governments have, over the years, adopted multiple frameworks to safeguard children—including the ECOWAS Child Policy and Strategic Plan of Action (2019–2030)—parliamentarians say the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Across major cities and border communities, the number of children forced into street life continues to rise, driven by poverty, displacement, family breakdown, and weak social safety nets.

In many cases, these children operate in legal blind spots—exposed to exploitation, trafficking networks, forced labour, and abuse—despite the existence of laws meant to protect them.

“The issue is no longer about absence of frameworks, but the failure to make them work,” a delegate at the session noted, underscoring the urgency of shifting focus from policy adoption to enforcement.

The meeting, hosted in Freetown, brings together multiple parliamentary committees to examine how gaps in legislation, enforcement, and cross-border coordination continue to undermine child protection efforts.

Particular attention is being paid to the challenges posed by regional mobility. With children frequently moving across borders—either independently or through informal networks—differences in national laws and weak data-sharing systems have created loopholes that traffickers and exploiters readily exploit.

Officials say this has made child protection not just a national concern, but a regional security and human rights issue.

The choice of Sierra Leone as host country reflects its recent legislative reforms, including the revised Child Rights Act (2025), which is being positioned as a benchmark for aligning domestic laws with international standards.

Delegates are expected to closely examine Sierra Leone’s approach, particularly its efforts to strengthen coordination between institutions, expand rehabilitation services, and improve data systems for tracking vulnerable children.

Beyond conference rooms, lawmakers will engage directly with affected communities through field visits to areas where children in street situations congregate, as well as centres providing care and reintegration services.

The aim, according to organisers, is to ground policy discussions in lived realities and ensure that future legislation reflects the complexity of challenges on the ground.

Civil society organisations and frontline practitioners are also playing a central role, using a public hearing platform to highlight persistent gaps in service delivery, including shortages in shelter, limited access to education, and weak family reunification systems.

The ECOWAS Commission is expected to provide regional policy briefings, offering data and insights to guide legislative reforms and strengthen coordination among member states.

By the end of the session, parliamentarians are expected to adopt a set of actionable recommendations focused on tightening legal frameworks, improving oversight of child protection institutions, and enhancing cross-border collaboration.

These outcomes will be forwarded to the plenary of the ECOWAS Parliament and subsequently to the Council of Ministers for policy action.

For many observers, however, the stakes go beyond policy alignment.

With West Africa facing mounting socio-economic pressures, the ability—or failure—of governments to protect their most vulnerable citizens is increasingly seen as a test of governance itself.

“If these systems cannot protect children,” one stakeholder warned, “then the credibility of the entire framework is in question.”